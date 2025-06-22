22nd June 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | News   |   President Kiir travels to UAE for diplomatic visit

President Kiir travels to UAE for diplomatic visit

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

President Kiir waves off official as he departs for UAE on Sunday - Photo credit : Office of the President

President Salva Kiir left Juba on Sunday afternoon for the United Arab Emirates on an official diplomatic visit.

According to the press unit in the Office of the President, the visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and promoting investment opportunities in South Sudan.

The president is expected to hold a series of high-level meetings with Emirati government officials and business leaders, focusing on regional peace and economic development.

Press Secretary in the Office of the President, David Amuor Majur, said President Kiir will meet with several investment groups during his stay in the UAE.

He said the president will “present a compelling case for investment in South Sudan’s key growth sectors.”

Majur added that the visit is part of a wider diplomatic push by the government to deepen international relations and attract foreign support for post-conflict recovery through sustainable economic growth.

The press unit noted that the visit follows a number of reforms recently introduced to improve the country’s business environment and encourage foreign direct investment.

President Kiir is also expected to hold talks with UAE leaders on issues of mutual interest, including trade, regional peace, and infrastructure development.

Currently on air

19:00:00 - 19:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Qatar National Bank asks US court to enforce $1 billion against South Sudan 1

Qatar National Bank asks US court to enforce $1 billion against South Sudan

Published June 17, 2025

AU Security Council calls for Machar’s release, end to hostilities 2

AU Security Council calls for Machar’s release, end to hostilities

Published June 19, 2025

Kiir fires Jadalla, appoints Gen. Rabi as CES governor 3

Kiir fires Jadalla, appoints Gen. Rabi as CES governor

Published June 16, 2025

South Sudan among 36 nations at risk of partial or full US entry ban 4

South Sudan among 36 nations at risk of partial or full US entry ban

Published June 16, 2025

Kiir tasks governor Mujung with equitable land distribution 5

Kiir tasks governor Mujung with equitable land distribution

Published June 18, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

US delivers ‘devastating’ strikes on Iranian nuclear program – Hegseth

Published 3 hours ago

SSFA transforms to SSFF, restructures leadership with two Vice Presidents

Published 3 hours ago

President Kiir travels to UAE for diplomatic visit

Published 4 hours ago

Police officer shot dead at home in Juba

Published 5 hours ago

‘Firing sqaud is not the solution’ – says new Warrap Governor

Published 6 hours ago

Trump says US attack ‘obliterated’ Iran nuclear sites

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
22nd June 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.