President Kiir travels to UAE for diplomatic visit

President Salva Kiir left Juba on Sunday afternoon for the United Arab Emirates on an official diplomatic visit.

According to the press unit in the Office of the President, the visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and promoting investment opportunities in South Sudan.

The president is expected to hold a series of high-level meetings with Emirati government officials and business leaders, focusing on regional peace and economic development.

Press Secretary in the Office of the President, David Amuor Majur, said President Kiir will meet with several investment groups during his stay in the UAE.

He said the president will “present a compelling case for investment in South Sudan’s key growth sectors.”

Majur added that the visit is part of a wider diplomatic push by the government to deepen international relations and attract foreign support for post-conflict recovery through sustainable economic growth.

The press unit noted that the visit follows a number of reforms recently introduced to improve the country’s business environment and encourage foreign direct investment.

President Kiir is also expected to hold talks with UAE leaders on issues of mutual interest, including trade, regional peace, and infrastructure development.

