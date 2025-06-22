Police officer shot dead at home in Juba

A police officer was shot dead by unidentified armed men at his residence in Rock City residential area early Sunday morning, a community leader said.

The deceased, identified as Samuel Lokujong, held the rank of major and was serving at the Central Equatoria State Police Headquarters in Juba.

A community leader Alfred Ladu confirmed the incident to Eye Radio in an interview on Sunday morning.

He said the attackers gained access to the house in the early hours and shot Lokujong in his bedroom.

“The incident of killing, this man was killed around 2am, those people killed him and they didn’t take any his belongings,” Ladu told Eye Radio.

“So, what happened is that some armed men came and entered to this house attack and killed him in his bedroom, in his house, he’s a husband of three wives, one was together with him and others are in the same area of Rock City. The police have already arrived at the scene and they took his body. His name is called Samuel Lokujong, his age is 47 years old. Now our security is ok,” he added.

Ladu said the attackers did not take anything from the house after the killing and fled the scene.

He added that Lokujong was a father of several children and lived with his wives in the Rock City area.

The motive behind the attack remains unknown, and no arrests have been made so far.

Eye Radio’s efforts to get a comment from the antional police spokesperson were not successful.

