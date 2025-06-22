SSFA transforms to SSFF, restructures leadership with two Vice Presidents

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – South Sudan’s football governing body has officially changed its name to the South Sudan Football Federation (SSFF), marking a transformative journey that includes a restructured leadership with new First and Second Vice President positions.

This landmark decision was ratified during its 9th General Assembly held on Friday, June 20, signaling a new chapter for the sport in the nation.

The pivotal meeting, attended by 37 representatives from Local Football Associations (LFAs), regional bodies, and other key stakeholders, saw the approval of a comprehensive new leadership structure.

This significant reform introduces two new Vice Presidential positions, a First Vice President and a Second Vice President, designed to enhance leadership efficiency and ensure a more distributed approach to executive responsibilities within the Federation.

Further strengthening inclusivity and governance, the assembly approved voting rights for the Upper Nile State Football Association, while the Abyei Football Association was granted a dedicated seat on the Federation’s Board of Directors.

In a move aimed at fostering agility and responsiveness, the General Assembly also passed a resolution empowering the Executive Committee (now the Board of Directors) to make necessary changes to general regulations as needed.

This critical amendment will enable the leadership to respond swiftly to emerging challenges and opportunities without requiring immediate full assembly approval, streamlining operational efficiency.

A crucial outcome of the assembly was the election of a new Electoral Committee, tasked with organizing and ensuring free and fair elections, which are anticipated to take place within the next 45 days.

SSFF President General Augustino Maduot Parek hailed the assembly as a “turning point for the development of football in the country.”

Speaking after the resolutions were read by Federation spokesperson Albino Kuek on Friday, June 20, Kuek emphasized the positive nature of the proceedings.

“These are the critical outcomes of the General Assembly. It was peaceful. The deliberation was very transparent. More democratic associations. They will never be aligned with their independent associations. So, when they complete their constitution, their regulation for that matter, they will bring it to the executive, and the executive will pass it. And that is a major step into the admission, into this. So, the Congress unanimously accepted these new proposals, and they are in the laws,” Albino Kuek affirmed, highlighting the collaborative and forward-looking spirit of the assembly.

These significant reforms underscore the SSFF’s commitment to robust governance, increased inclusivity, and a dynamic framework for the accelerated growth and development of football across South Sudan.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter