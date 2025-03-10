10th March 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | National News | News   |   President Kiir swears-in Governor Dr Riek, two rights commission officials

President Kiir swears-in Governor Dr Riek, two rights commission officials

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 1 hour ago

Dr Riek Gai and twoSSHRC appointees took oath of office presided over by President Kiir|Courtesy

President Salva Kiir Mayardit has sworn-in new officials, including Dr. Riek Gai Kok as the new Governor of Jonglei State, Nyuol Justin Yaac as Chairperson of the Human Rights Commission, and Ezekia Alfandi Gibson as his deputy in a ceremony at the Presidential Palace on Monday, according to office of the President.

In his remarks, President Kiir reportedly urged Governor Riek Gai to address the pressing issues in Jonglei State and pledged full support from his administration to tackle the ongoing instability in the region.

Officials are reported to have encouraged Governor Gai to intensify efforts to ensure peace, stability, and unity in this volatile area.

Dr. Riek Gai Kok emphasised his committed to collaborating with all segments of society in Jonglei to confront the numerous challenges facing the state.

Currently on air

19:00:00 - 19:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SPLM-IO: SSPDF Commander, soldiers to be airlifted from Nasir following agreement with White Army 1

SPLM-IO: SSPDF Commander, soldiers to be airlifted from Nasir following agreement with White Army

Published March 5, 2025

UN reports SSPDF commander, several soldiers, UN personnel killed in Nasir helicopter attack 2

UN reports SSPDF commander, several soldiers, UN personnel killed in Nasir helicopter attack

Published March 7, 2025

Bar Council revokes licenses of 83 lawyers over unrecognized credentials 3

Bar Council revokes licenses of 83 lawyers over unrecognized credentials

Published March 6, 2025

SPLM-IO officials including Puot Kang arrested over ‘conflict with the law’: Makuei 4

SPLM-IO officials including Puot Kang arrested over ‘conflict with the law’: Makuei

Published March 5, 2025

President’s Office clarifies Kiir’s statement, confirms safe landing of planes 5

President’s Office clarifies Kiir’s statement, confirms safe landing of planes

Published March 8, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

SSPDF accuses Machar of hindering Nasir evacuation effort, demands accountability

Published 49 mins ago

NSS Deputy Director flees Juba amid Nasir violence, SSPDF says

Published 50 mins ago

President Kiir swears-in Governor Dr Riek, two rights commission officials

Published 1 hour ago

Gen Lul confirms over 200 SSPDF soldiers displaced from Nasir are alive

Published 2 hours ago

Lt. Gen. Koang explains why SSPDF forces on barges were unable to reach Nasir

Published 3 hours ago

IGAD to convene extraordinary summit on South Sudan

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th March 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.