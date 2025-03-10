President Kiir swears-in Governor Dr Riek, two rights commission officials

President Salva Kiir Mayardit has sworn-in new officials, including Dr. Riek Gai Kok as the new Governor of Jonglei State, Nyuol Justin Yaac as Chairperson of the Human Rights Commission, and Ezekia Alfandi Gibson as his deputy in a ceremony at the Presidential Palace on Monday, according to office of the President.

In his remarks, President Kiir reportedly urged Governor Riek Gai to address the pressing issues in Jonglei State and pledged full support from his administration to tackle the ongoing instability in the region.

Officials are reported to have encouraged Governor Gai to intensify efforts to ensure peace, stability, and unity in this volatile area.

Dr. Riek Gai Kok emphasised his committed to collaborating with all segments of society in Jonglei to confront the numerous challenges facing the state.