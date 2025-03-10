Gen Lul confirms over 200 SSPDF soldiers displaced from Nasir are alive

The army spokesperson confirmed that over 200 SSPDF soldiers displaced from Nasir Garrison are alive and expressed gratitude to the communities hosting them in Ulang and Akobo Counties.



Major General Lui Ruai Koang reported that 150 soldiers are heading to Baliet County, while others are staying within the community in Ulang County.

He further confirmed that over 70 soldiers are safe at various locations, with a larger group of 150 personnel moving toward the Gelachel area.

Gen. Koang also mentioned that the captain in charge of a second armored vehicle was successfully evacuated during a Thursday evacuation exercise.

These remarks were made during a media briefing at the SSPDF headquarters on Monday, March 10, 2025.

“As you may have seen in the circulating pictures of the general being carried by a group of men in uniform, we encountered heavy fire at that moment. Unfortunately, we lost him along with 26 others,” Maj Gen Lul stated.

“Thursday’s operation was successful; the plane landed, and the captain in charge of the second armored vehicle was successfully evacuated. Since then, the displaced soldiers have been finding their way to safety,” he said.

He noted that the force displaced from Nasir Garrison by the White Army last week was a battalion, although he could not disclose the number of SSPDF soldiers killed.

Maj. Gen. Lul praised the communities in the conflict-affected areas for offering refuge and promoting a culture of peace rather than revenge.

“As we speak, over 70 soldiers are in different locations across Ulang, and a larger group of 150 soldiers are heading towards Gelachel, where we have our nearest military barracks,” Maj Lul said.

“The rest scattered across Ulang County, taking refuge in villages, and have been protected by various chiefs, clans, and even leaders of the White Army. They’ve found shelter and security in those areas, including Akobo County.”

“On behalf of the command of the SSPDF, I would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all the civilians in Ulang and Akobo counties. They have shown immense patriotism, unity, and a commitment to peace. They have rejected tribalism and embraced a culture of peace, not revenge.”

“These communities have provided shelter, protection, food, and logistics, all without any external compensation. We sincerely thank them for their unwavering support.”