President Kiir calls on Ruweng, Unity communities to live in peace

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – President Salva Kiir reiterated his call for peace among communities in the Ruweng Administrative Area (RAA) and Unity State, following his meeting on Wednesday with RAA Chief Administrator Stefano Wieu Mialek regarding the current security situation in the region.

Cattle-related clashes between armed youths from Mayom and Abiemnom counties, which erupted in early April, resulted in the deaths of dozens of people and widespread displacement, local officials told Eye Radio.

A press statement from Kiir’s office on April 16, said Chief Administrator Wieu reported that calm has returned to the border region, after a recent deadly fighting between armed youth.

Mr. Wieu told the president that he has been in communication with Unity Governor Riek Bim Top to develop strategies that are geared towards preventing similar incidents from occurring in the future, it added.

The statement said Kiir expressed support for the Chief Administrator’s determination to enhance service delivery in Ruweng and urged him to intensify initiatives aimed at restoring peace and stability in the area.

In a similar development, the President also received a comprehensive report on the general situation in Abyei Special Administrative Area, delivered by the Area Chief Administrator Justice Charles Abyei Jok, who raised the issue of a surge in refugees entering the region from Sudan.

The chief administrator also reported that youth from Twic and Ngok Dinka in Warrap and Abyei respectively have signed an agreement to end recurrent conflicts and promote peace between the two communities.

