Clashes between armed youth in Mayom and Abiemnom leave over 30 dead

Clashes between armed youth from Mayom and Abiemnom counties of Unity State and the Ruweng Administrative Area have resulted in the deaths of more than thirty people, local officials said.

In an interview with Eye Radio on Thursday, April 3, the Commissioner of Abiemnom County, Mario Deng Ayout, confirmed that the violence between armed youth from both Mayom and Abiemnom counties left more than thirty people dead due to cattle-related violence.

“The situation is dire. What started as a cattle raid quickly escalated into something far worse. Armed groups from both sides engaged in brutal fighting, leading to many casualties,” Commissioner Deng stated.

“Yesterday [Wednesday, April 2], we lost 26 people, and they were buried in mass graves in the Abiemnom area. There are also five more victims from the day before,” he said.

“We are in a difficult position, but we are grateful that the forces of the 4th Infantry Division are now with us, helping restore order,” he added.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, Maj Gen. James Lily Kuol Diew, the Commissioner of Mayom County in Unity State, reported that the fighting began on Monday.

He added that cattle keepers from Mayom County were following their cattle to the cattle camp in the evening hours when they were ambushed.

Kuol stated that the attack, allegedly carried out by the SSPDF general of the 3rd Infantry Division, along with youths from Abiemnom, resulted in the deaths of four individuals from Mayom.

Mayom County Commissioner Kuol stated that steps are being taken to prevent further escalation.

He says authorities have ordered the SSPDF Brigade 11 Commander of the 4th Infantry Division to intervene and separate the armed groups from both counties.

Kuol also emphasized that the army is working to recover and return the stolen cattle, urging Abiemnom’s leadership to reciprocate:

“We are actively working with the army to recover the stolen cattle and ensure the safety of our people. We ask for Abiemnom’s cooperation in this effort so we can work together to resolve the tensions and prevent further violence,” Commissioner Kuol stated.

Kuol added that he is in constant contact with his counterpart in Abiemnom County to restore peace and work toward a lasting resolution to the conflict:

“My counterpart and I are in regular communication. Our goal is to ensure calm is restored and that we can come together as communities to end this cycle of violence,” he concluded.

