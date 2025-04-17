17th April 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace | States   |   Central Equatoria women lament burden of war, urge leaders to embrace peace

Central Equatoria women lament burden of war, urge leaders to embrace peace

Author: Madrama James | Published: 29 mins ago

Central Equatoria women speak to the media in Juba. April 16, 2025. (Photo: Madrama James).

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – Central Equatoria State women are pleading with South Sudanese leaders to bring lasting peace to the country, adding that women and children continue to bear the biggest burden of recurrent conflicts.

The women’s concern came over reports of violence that broke out in Terekeka County over contested grazing land, and armed confrontations in Jonglei and Upper Nile states, leaving communities displaced and livelihoods destroyed.

Cicilia Laku Wani, Chairperson of the Central Equatoria Women’s Union, said these conflicts have disproportionately affected women and children, and they are urging leaders to act now.

“We, as women of South Sudan, are peacemakers but we suffer the most in conflicts. We also need our husbands to follow us in pursuing peace. Because if there’s peace, everything will be okay,” Cicilia said during a press conference on Wednesday.

“Our children are now affected emotionally. Children do not go to schools. Children are dropping out in schools because there are conflicts going on in this country. We cannot leave with our children in peace. We want to give this message to our husbands and our leaders.  We need peace, really peace in this country.”

Recent land-related conflict in Terekeka County also left eight people dead and wounded 18 others, according to the Central Equatoria government. Many families, mostly women and children, were displaced from Koggi village, and several houses were reportedly set on fire during the violence.

In response, Governor Jadalla visited the affected areas, and he strongly condemned the violence and ordered the immediate deployment of security forces to restore peace and prevent further unrest.

On her part, the Chairperson of Central Equatoria’s Women Councilors appealed to Governor Gen. Augustino Jadalla Kamilo Wani, to prioritize agriculture as a tool for recovery for the displaced population

Veronica Juan Lako also urge the state leadership to enact policies that attract youth to cultivate.

“Our youth in Terekeka County, who have been killing themselves for unclear reasons, this kind of youth should be trained in farming. Each home must be given a task to cultivate 10 hectares in a year, failing to do so, should result in punishment.”

“Because it is fit for each home to cultivate. Enact policies for our Governor of Central Equatoria so that people don’t become lazy.” Government jobs should be an alternative work for survival, but the priority should be agriculture.”

 

 

 

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Opportunity Abroad: 17 young South Sudanese head to UAE for work 1

Opportunity Abroad: 17 young South Sudanese head to UAE for work

Published April 14, 2025

R-JMEC accepts SPLM-IO-nominated members Abusha and Yolanda 2

R-JMEC accepts SPLM-IO-nominated members Abusha and Yolanda

Published April 11, 2025

SSNBS orders six trucks of poor quality grain back to Tanzania 3

SSNBS orders six trucks of poor quality grain back to Tanzania

Published April 14, 2025

South Sudan urges U.S. to rescind visa ban on citizens 4

South Sudan urges U.S. to rescind visa ban on citizens

Published April 11, 2025

Kenya: South Sudan said ‘not ready’ to host IGAD ministers’ meeting on political crisis 5

Kenya: South Sudan said ‘not ready’ to host IGAD ministers’ meeting on political crisis

Published April 11, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Central Equatoria women lament burden of war, urge leaders to embrace peace

Published 29 mins ago

President Kiir calls on Ruweng, Unity communities to live in peace

Published 1 hour ago

Haysom urges UNSC to pressure South Sudan parties to return to peace

Published 2 hours ago

Best CPE students say hard work, not cheating earned them top spot

Published 3 hours ago

Govt launches $100M World Bank-funded project to renovate 200 schools

Published 4 hours ago

Why a U.S. embassy closure ‘would be bad for South Sudan in many respects’

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th April 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.