Central Equatoria women lament burden of war, urge leaders to embrace peace

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – Central Equatoria State women are pleading with South Sudanese leaders to bring lasting peace to the country, adding that women and children continue to bear the biggest burden of recurrent conflicts.

The women’s concern came over reports of violence that broke out in Terekeka County over contested grazing land, and armed confrontations in Jonglei and Upper Nile states, leaving communities displaced and livelihoods destroyed.

Cicilia Laku Wani, Chairperson of the Central Equatoria Women’s Union, said these conflicts have disproportionately affected women and children, and they are urging leaders to act now.

“We, as women of South Sudan, are peacemakers but we suffer the most in conflicts. We also need our husbands to follow us in pursuing peace. Because if there’s peace, everything will be okay,” Cicilia said during a press conference on Wednesday.

“Our children are now affected emotionally. Children do not go to schools. Children are dropping out in schools because there are conflicts going on in this country. We cannot leave with our children in peace. We want to give this message to our husbands and our leaders. We need peace, really peace in this country.”

Recent land-related conflict in Terekeka County also left eight people dead and wounded 18 others, according to the Central Equatoria government. Many families, mostly women and children, were displaced from Koggi village, and several houses were reportedly set on fire during the violence.

In response, Governor Jadalla visited the affected areas, and he strongly condemned the violence and ordered the immediate deployment of security forces to restore peace and prevent further unrest.

On her part, the Chairperson of Central Equatoria’s Women Councilors appealed to Governor Gen. Augustino Jadalla Kamilo Wani, to prioritize agriculture as a tool for recovery for the displaced population

Veronica Juan Lako also urge the state leadership to enact policies that attract youth to cultivate.

“Our youth in Terekeka County, who have been killing themselves for unclear reasons, this kind of youth should be trained in farming. Each home must be given a task to cultivate 10 hectares in a year, failing to do so, should result in punishment.”

“Because it is fit for each home to cultivate. Enact policies for our Governor of Central Equatoria so that people don’t become lazy.” Government jobs should be an alternative work for survival, but the priority should be agriculture.”

