Twic, Ngok youths sign deal to end recurrent conflicts

WAU, WBGs, (Eye Radio) – Twic and Ngok Dinka youths from Warrap State and Abyei Administrative Area have signed an agreement to end recurrent conflicts and promote peace between the two communities.

The dialogue that occurred from 9th to 14th April in Wau, Western Bahr el Ghazal State, was facilitated by the national Ministry of Peacebuilding, UNMISS and UNISFA and supported by NGOs.

According to a document obtained by Eye Radio, the peace pack covered cessation of hostilities, and opening of roads for the free movement of people and goods.

The two parties also denounced hate speech and social media propaganda against each other.

John Nyomachot Deng, who doubles as Twic Youth Secretary General and Head of Delegation, signed on behalf of Twic youth, while Deng Aguer Deng who is the chairman of Abyei Youth Union singed for Abyei Youth.

Abyei Minister of Information Youhna Akol confirmed the agreement, describing the dialogue as successful for addressing the root causes the vicious cycle of violence.

“During this dialogue, there was a definite desire from all parties to stop the aggression or tribal conflict that was prevalent among the communities,” Akol told Eye Radio.

“This agreement has given a chance to the two Communities to sit together and discuss the issues of the root Couse of the conflicts so that people reach to lasting peace. On our side, we considered it as a successful agreement.”

Authorities in Warrap are yet to comment on the peace deal.

According to the agreement, the two communities will form a joint committee with representative from either side to monitor adherence to the cessation of hostilities, verify instances of violations and report them to the relevant authorities as well as community leaders.

The committee’s role to work towards complete silencing of guns within the communities and report individuals involved in criminal activities that undermine the peace accord.

The dialogue further resolved to develop and implement joint sensitization programs targeting youth in both communities to foster a culture of peaceful coexistence, mutual respect and understanding.

It will actively engage respective communities to halt all forms of attack including cattle raiding and other aggressions.

Local youth committed to resisting and rejecting any negative political influences that may incite violence or undermine peace efforts among the communities.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



MSF suspends services in Ulang town after gunmen looted hospital Previous Post