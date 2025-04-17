Haysom urges UNSC to pressure South Sudan parties to return to peace

NEW YORK (Eye Radio) – The Head of UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) has urged the UN Security Council to back recent positions of the African Union and regional bloc IGAD, calling on all South Sudanese parties to adhere to ceasefire and implement the 2018 peace agreement.

Nicholas Haysom, addressing the Security Council meeting on Wednesday, recounted that there has been a sharp deterioration in the political and security situation in South Sudan, which threatens to unravel the peace gains made in recent years.

He said since the deadly violence in Nasir County, the security situation has worsened and there are reports of further mobilization of the White Army and the SSPDF in Upper Nile State, allegedly including the forced recruitment of children into their respective ranks of the armed formations.

Haysom underscored that South Sudan faces one of the worst humanitarian outlooks since independence – driven by escalating subnational violence, the spillover from the Sudan conflict, economic downturn, extreme weather, and a sharp decline in international aid.

He stated that the mission’s efforts are now focused on preventing a relapse into widespread conflict and refocusing attention on the implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement.

The peacekeeping chief said the two principles (President Kiir and detained FVP Machar) must be encouraged to exercise restraints to address their differences through public dialogue.

Haysom called for the release of the detained officials or be treated in accordance to the law. The UNMISS boss urged the leaders in South Sudan needs to show restraint and put the interest of the people first.

“I seek the support of the council to immediately address the Nasir tensions through dialogue rather than further military confrontations which risks tipping the country into a brutal conflict. The situation in Nasir is a result of a political deadlocks and disagreements that escalated into violence clashes,” he stated.

“Secondly, echo the recent communique of the African Union peace and security council and the IGAD extraordinary summit by urging all parties to adhere to the ceasefire and the peace agreement. Thirdly call for the release of detained military and civilian officials for their treatment in accordance with legal process.”

