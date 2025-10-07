Police arrest two for stealing 20 motorbikes, one rickshaw in Juba

The Joint Operations Force has arrested two out of three suspects linked to a series of motorbike and rickshaw thefts in Juba City and surrounding areas.

According to Major General James Monday Enoka, the arrests were made on Saturday, 4th October 2025, at around 2:00 p.m. during a targeted operation in the Tonping–Juba Nabari residential area.

The suspects were found in possession of 20 stolen motorbikes, 22 different number plates, and one rickshaw. These items are now being held by police as evidence.

“Within the context of prevention and combatting crimes in the city, the joint operation of sector four managed on Saturday, 4th October 2025th at 2 p.m. to apprehend two suspects out of three suspects who have been suspected of robbing and stealing motorcycles and Rickshaw in Jubal City,” said General Enoka in an interview with Eye Radio.

“They were arrested in Tonping residential area together with a number of exhibits which include first of all the two suspects, one is a at large and then 22 different plate numbers of the stolen motorcycles and Rickshaw,” he added.

The operation was led by Sector Four of the Joint Operations Force and was carried out following a tip-off from residents in the Northern Bari area.

One suspect is still on the run, and police say a manhunt is underway to find him.

“I have a long list of these numbers and I ask those who lost motorcycles to check in the police station those numbers. If they find that this is attributing to their stolen or robbed property then they will also continue the case with these suspects,” he said.

The police are urging anyone who lost a motorcycle or rickshaw to visit the nearest station and check the list of recovered number plates. Victims who identify their stolen property are encouraged to file a police report to begin investigations and legal action.

Major General Enoka also commended the public for their cooperation and praised the efforts of the Joint Operations Force.

Authorities are calling on the public to continue supporting law enforcement by sharing timely information to help prevent and fight crime in the city.

