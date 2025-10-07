Samuel Oyay: Activist detained in UAE speaks to family for first time since arrest

South Sudanese political activist Samuel Peter Oyay, who has been detained in the United Arab Emirates, has spoken to his family for the first time since his arrest, according to his wife.

Samuel Oyay, a political commentator known for being critical of the South Sudan government, was reportedly arrested by Emirati officials and taken to an unknown location.

His wife, Bibiana Johnson Ogilo Ador, told Eye Radio that Samuel called her and their children briefly, assuring them he was safe but did not reveal where he was being held.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Tuesday morning, Bibiana said:

“I received a phone call from an unknown number, and when I answered, it was my husband’s voice. He spoke with me and the kids for a few minutes, told us he was fine, and then the line suddenly disconnected.”

This is the first time the family has heard from Samuel since his arrest on September 30, 2025, when security officers allegedly raided their home in the UAE.

According to Bibiana, the officers searched the house for nearly two hours without a warrant before detaining him.

She said her husband has not been formally charged and has been denied access to a lawyer or regular contact with his family.

In a letter seen by Eye Radio, Bibiana described the arrest as “arbitrary and unlawful” and linked it to her husband’s writings and public remarks critical of the South Sudanese government.

She also accused the South Sudan Embassy in Abu Dhabi of failing to protect its citizens, describing the mission’s silence as “complicit.”

When contacted by Eye Radio, Apuk Ayuel, the spokesperson of the South Sudan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said she is not aware of the alleged detention of the activist.

The government of UAE has not made a statement about the alleged detention of the activist Oyay.

Bibiana is calling on UAE authorities to disclose her husband’s location, allow him legal access, and ensure his safety.

She is demanding that the authorities either formally charge her husband if there is a legal basis or release him unconditionally.

Meanwhile, human rights defenders have called on both the UAE and the South Sudanese governments to respect Samuel Peter Oyay’s rights and ensure he is treated fairly under the law.

