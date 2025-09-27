27th September 2025

Family of Deputy Speaker Mary Ayen mourns the loss of their daughter

Author: Elsheikh Chol | Published: 9 hours ago

Police line

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The family of Rt. Hon. Deputy Speaker Mary Ayen is mourning the death of her daughter, whose body was found in a Juba swimming pool on Friday, September 26, according to a family member.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Saturday, September 27, Hon. Adual Bol, the deceased’s aunt, confirmed that Ms. Lang was found in the facility’s swimming pool.

She says the discovery has prompted an investigation into the circumstances of the young woman’s death.

The family of the late Atoc Angam Lang, daughter of Rt. Hon. Mary Ayen, has confirmed details regarding the location of her death at a hotel in Juba.

Hon. Adual stressed that the full details are being withheld as the investigation is active and complex.

“I will not give you the full details because the investigation is still going on, but what we know is that the girl was found in the swimming pool,” Hon. Adual stated.

She admitted the situation was highly unusual, noting, “swimming pool, if you say that somebody was found in the swimming pool, sometimes it beats your brain.”

Hon. Adual confirmed that authorities are pursuing all avenues, including “checking the footage of all the hotels, so that you have the concrete information of what happened exactly.” The family is cooperating fully with the police inquiry.

