Peacebuilding minister Phar Kuol released hours after arrest: SPLM-IO

The Minister of Peacebuilding Stephen Phar Kuol who is also Secretary General of the National Transitional Committee (NTC) was released from detention on Friday, hours after being arrested by security agents in Juba, the SPLM-IO said.

Puok Both Baluang – Acting Press Secretary in the Office of First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar – said Phar Kuol was arrested from his office in Juba at around 5 PM.

Baluang disclosed that three other staff of the peacebuilding ministry were also arrested with the minister.

He said Minister Phar was released at 5am on Friday while security personnel did not mention the reason for his brief arrest. He added that the three staff are still under detention.

“A group who identified themselves as operatives of the national security went to the ministry of peacebuilding and unlawfully arrested Hon. Stephen Par Kuol, who is also the secretary general of the NTC,” Baluang said in an interview with Eye Radio.

“He was arrested together with three of staff members of his office. There was no reason given of which why they were arrested. But we believe it is systematic detention or arrest that has been taking place for the SPLM/A-IO members here in Juba.”

“He was released this (Friday) morning around 5 AM by the national security, there is no reason given why he was arrested.”

Baluang further appealed for the release of other SPLM/A-IO members who are still under detention.

“I would like to reiterate the call for immediate release of all the SPLM/A-IO officials who were arrested and detained in Juba, whether the chief of staff of the SPLA-IO Gen. Duop Lam, minister of petroleum Puot Kang, together with 11 staff members who were arrested together.”

He reiterated their commitment to implementing the 2018 revitalized peace agreement.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



SSNBS dumps 1,400 cartons of expired pasta Previous Post