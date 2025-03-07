7th March 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | Humanitarian | News   |   UNICEF connects 100 health and nutrition facilities with solar power

UNICEF connects 100 health and nutrition facilities with solar power

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 3 hours ago

A solar powered clinic. (Photo: UNICEF)

The UN children’s fund (UNICEF) has connected over 100 health and nutrition facilities with constant solar power, aimed at reducing reliance on fuel for generators and improving access to healthcare services in the country.

The crucial project is supported by World Bank and was launched in 2022. It has already connected solar power to the national vaccine store in Juba, 10 state cold chain stores, 42 health facilities (PHCC) and 22 county hospitals.

Dr. Samuel Patti, UNICEF’s Immunization Specialist, said the project is aimed to strengthen health service delivery in the country and reduce the burden of fuel usage.

He added that the solar electrification project is also part of the Green Initiative, a global action to protect the environment by embracing renewable energy, and reducing pollution and carbon emission through reduction of fossil energy use.

Dr. Patti said with some of the health facilities connected to power around the clock, night deliveries and other services are made easier and efficient.

“The objective for solarizations is to strengthen the health service delivery in the country. Solar system is different from generator because it is environmental friendly it does not produce smoke as the generator,” he said in an interview with Eye Radio.

“It is part of the green emission taking place globally and UNICEF is implementing the project in South Sudan. The project is also providing 24/7 lights in health centers and hospitals where deliveries are taking place.”

“Before that, there used to be difficulties faced by delivering mothers at night. Some used torch and others used fire to be able to see a woman in labour and to assist the woman to deliver. It is no more the case now because the facilities solarized are providing power for 247 a day.”

Dr. Patti further points out that the agency is looking forward to connect all health facilities in the country with solar power once funding is availed.

“We are looking forward if we could get more funds to ensure that majority or 90% 0r 100% of the facilities are run on solar system which is where the world is moving now.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Lukudu: CES to prioritize demarcated areas in Juba for service delivery 1

Lukudu: CES to prioritize demarcated areas in Juba for service delivery

Published March 3, 2025

SPLM-IO: SSPDF Commander, soldiers to be airlifted from Nasir following agreement with White Army 2

SPLM-IO: SSPDF Commander, soldiers to be airlifted from Nasir following agreement with White Army

Published March 5, 2025

Bar Council revokes licenses of 83 lawyers over unrecognized credentials 3

Bar Council revokes licenses of 83 lawyers over unrecognized credentials

Published March 6, 2025

Makuei calls out FVP Machar for his letter to President Kiir on social media 4

Makuei calls out FVP Machar for his letter to President Kiir on social media

Published March 2, 2025

SPLM-IO officials including Puot Kang arrested over ‘conflict with the law’: Makuei 5

SPLM-IO officials including Puot Kang arrested over ‘conflict with the law’: Makuei

Published March 5, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

UN reports SSPDF commander, several soldiers, UN personnel killed in Nasir helicopter attack

Published 57 mins ago

UNICEF connects 100 health and nutrition facilities with solar power

Published 3 hours ago

Peacebuilding minister Phar Kuol released hours after arrest: SPLM-IO

Published 4 hours ago

SSNBS dumps 1,400 cartons of expired pasta

Published 6 hours ago

South Sudan extends schools closure over prolonged heat wave

Published 6 hours ago

Pressure mounts on transitional government to avert conflict

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
7th March 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

Breaking News

UN reports SSPDF commander, several soldiers, UN personnel killed in Nasir helicopter attack

Read more...
Share