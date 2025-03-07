UNICEF connects 100 health and nutrition facilities with solar power

The UN children’s fund (UNICEF) has connected over 100 health and nutrition facilities with constant solar power, aimed at reducing reliance on fuel for generators and improving access to healthcare services in the country.

The crucial project is supported by World Bank and was launched in 2022. It has already connected solar power to the national vaccine store in Juba, 10 state cold chain stores, 42 health facilities (PHCC) and 22 county hospitals.

Dr. Samuel Patti, UNICEF’s Immunization Specialist, said the project is aimed to strengthen health service delivery in the country and reduce the burden of fuel usage.

He added that the solar electrification project is also part of the Green Initiative, a global action to protect the environment by embracing renewable energy, and reducing pollution and carbon emission through reduction of fossil energy use.

Dr. Patti said with some of the health facilities connected to power around the clock, night deliveries and other services are made easier and efficient.

“The objective for solarizations is to strengthen the health service delivery in the country. Solar system is different from generator because it is environmental friendly it does not produce smoke as the generator,” he said in an interview with Eye Radio.

“It is part of the green emission taking place globally and UNICEF is implementing the project in South Sudan. The project is also providing 24/7 lights in health centers and hospitals where deliveries are taking place.”

“Before that, there used to be difficulties faced by delivering mothers at night. Some used torch and others used fire to be able to see a woman in labour and to assist the woman to deliver. It is no more the case now because the facilities solarized are providing power for 247 a day.”

Dr. Patti further points out that the agency is looking forward to connect all health facilities in the country with solar power once funding is availed.

“We are looking forward if we could get more funds to ensure that majority or 90% 0r 100% of the facilities are run on solar system which is where the world is moving now.”