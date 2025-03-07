SSNBS dumps 1,400 cartons of expired pasta

The South Sudan National Bureau of Standards (SSNBS) has confiscated and incinerated about 1,400 cartons of expired pasta during a routine market inspection aimed at ensuring food safety and protecting public health.

According to the Director General of Technical Operations, Ashjan Paulino, the expired food products were intercepted by the Quality Unit of the Specifications and Standards Office.

Director General of Technical Operations said the pasta, imported by a local company, had been improperly stored in a warehouse, leading to its deterioration.

Ms. Paulino urged all businesses to adhere to food safety regulations to prevent such cases.

She emphasized its commitment to safeguarding consumers from health risks associated with expired goods and warned traders against failing to comply with food safety standards.

“The Quality Unit of the Specifications and Standards Office confiscated and burned a quantity of pasta estimated at 1,444 expired cartons that were imported by a local company and stored in one of the warehouses,” Ms. Polino said.

“We sat with the owners and talked to them about this problem by reporting any expired products without a delegation from the office arriving at their warehouses. The problem was poor storage.”

The SSNBS has been raising concerns over the continued presence of expired and substandard food products in the market.

In July 2023, a large-scale operation in which the bureau disposed of over 10,000 expired food items collected from various markets across Juba .

Share with friends: Facebook twitter