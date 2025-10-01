Parliament passes motion for National Cemetery Policy

JUBA, South Sudan (Juba) —The Transitional National Legislative Assembly has unanimously passed a motion calling for the immediate development of a National Cemetery Management Policy to address the growing crisis of proper burial sites in South Sudan.

The motion, tabled by lawmaker Nyayang Johnson Lok, highlighted the severe lack of functioning public cemeteries in Juba.

Lok noted that only one official site remains operational along Yei Road, while historical graveyards in areas like Gumbo, Juba Nabari, and Konyokonyo have been abandoned or illegally converted into residential property.

Lok argued that this lack of regulation, combined with rapid urban growth and land grabbing, poses significant public health risks and undermines the dignity of the deceased.

“The establishment of a national policy framework for cemetery management in South Sudan is a critical step toward addressing the urgent cemetery management crisis,” Lok stated.

The motion calls for a framework that will secure new land for cemeteries, regulate burial practices in line with cultural values, and safeguard existing sites.

It also recommends a nationwide audit of cemeteries and the establishment of a special cemetery for martyrs and organized forces, following models adopted by countries like Kenya and Uganda.

The lawmakers agreed that adopting this policy is essential to protecting cultural identity and promoting public health for future generations.

