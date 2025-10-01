Tractors Pledged: Ministry of Agriculture to boost Warrap food security

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — Warrap State Governor announced on Tuesday that the National Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has pledged to supply the state with tractors, farm tools, and equipment to significantly boost agricultural production.

In a statement, Governor Bol Wek Agoth, who made the remarks after meeting with Minister Hussein Abdelbagi Akol in Juba, praised the Ministry for its recent donation of 15,000 seedlings for a tree-planting campaign.

The Governor noted that his administration is working to transform Warrap’s vast arable land and eager youth population from small-scale to large-scale agriculture.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture Lily Albino reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to implementing President Kiir’s directive to expand agriculture nationwide.

She announced plans to establish Agro-Mechanical Centres in Warrap to service farm machinery and provide necessary extension training to local farmers.

Albino also confirmed that a Ministry delegation, alongside key development partners like the FAO, will visit Warrap to identify priority areas for cooperation, confirming a shared long-term strategy to strengthen the state’s agricultural development.

