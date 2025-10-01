Kiir meets economic chiefs ahead of IMF, World Bank annual meetings

1st October 2025

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 5 hours ago

President Salva Kiir during a meeting with the economic cluster leaders on Wednesday, October 1, 2025 - Office of the President

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – President Salva Kiir met with the nation’s economic leadership on Wednesday morning to tackle prevailing financial challenges and strategize for the forthcoming IMF and World Bank annual meetings in the US.

According to a statement from the Office of the President, key leaders in attendance included Vice President and Economic Cluster Chairperson Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel, Minister of Finance Athian Ding Athian, and Governor of the Bank of South Sudan Dr. Addis Ababa Othow.

The meeting focused heavily on preparing for the forthcoming IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings, where the nation plans to seek crucial support for its ongoing fiscal and monetary reforms.

The leadership reaffirmed its commitment to implementing sound economic policies, enhancing national resilience against shocks, and presenting a unified strategy to international financial institutions.

This engagement underscores the government’s determination to restore economic stability, build investor confidence, and foster sustainable growth for the benefit of all South Sudanese people.

