World Vision unveils ambitious 5-year plan to reach 5 million children

The plan, launched in Juba on Thursday, November 27, is designed to build long-term stability, resilience, and well-being for vulnerable children and communities.

The five-year plan is anchored on three main pillars: protection, health, and nutrition, with a strong focus on the humanitarian development nexus.

World Vision Country Director Mastin Loha emphasized the critical timing of the new strategy. “The 2026–2030 strategic direction comes at a time when extreme deprivation, violence, and repeated disasters continue to undermine the well-being of children and families,” Loha said.

He confirmed the organization’s significant reach, noting, “We have quite a significant presence in the country with programs in 49 of the 79 counties.” World Vision has been implementing essential humanitarian and development programs in the country since 1989.

Loha highlighted four core commitment areas under the new strategy, through which the organization aims to transform five million children’s lives via direct programming, partnerships, and advocacy.

The four core areas include peaceful and nurturing relationships, including support for conflict resolution, improved child nutrition, protection from violence and exploitation, improved health services, especially for children under five.

The strategy, Loha added, is responsive to emerging trends, emphasizing localisation and community-based partnerships.

World Vision’s Director of People and Culture, Abraham Mabior, called the launch a “declaration of shared purpose, shared responsibility, and shared hope for the children of South Sudan.”

“The future of this country is in the hands of the children. We have no right to waste their future. We must empower them and also empower parents,” Mabior stated, pledging to work closely to ensure children have opportunities to thrive.

The government voiced its support through Payai Manyok, representing the Ministry of Environment and Forestry. Manyok committed to environmental protection as a key part of safeguarding the nation’s children.

“Our children deserve a nation where their dreams can grow as freely as the Nile flows across our lands,” Manyok said, renewing a promise to curb deforestation, restore degraded forests, and protect biodiversity.

One of the most compelling voices at the event came from Sabegbia Beyoncé, a student who benefits from World Vision’s school meals program. She directly addressed the ongoing challenges facing South Sudanese youth.

“We have dreams to develop this country, but things are affecting our dreams,” she stated. “Child labour is destroying our future. Many children are selling things on the streets… Forced marriage is also affecting us girls.”

Her remarks powerfully underscored the urgency of strengthening child protection mechanisms nationwide, aligning directly with the priorities of the new five-year plan.

