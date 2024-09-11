Minister Hoth announces father’s passing at 100, celebrates his legacy

General Hoth Mai says his father’s father lived a remarkable life, witnessing three generations. As his children, we celebrate his legacy.

Speaking to Eye Radio, Gen Hoth stated that his father, Mai Nguoth Bol, passed away due to natural causes related to his advanced age, at over 100 years old.

He says the death occurred at 5 PM on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, in the Kenyan town of Eldoret.

According to Hoth, arrangements are underway to transport Mai Nguoth’s remains from Kenya to Juba.

He says the burial is planned for Ulang County in Upper Nile State, following the tradition of interring family members in their ancestral village.

“My father lived a remarkable life, witnessing three generations. As his children, we celebrate his legacy,” General Hoth said.

“Reaching such an age is extraordinary, and I hope his legacy endures through his children and grandchildren.”

Mai Nguoth, who is survived by numerous children and grandchildren from his five marriages, will be laid to rest alongside his late wife, whose remains were also returned to Ulang County.