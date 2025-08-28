Parliament launches youth caucus to empower young leaders

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) —The National Legislative Assembly has launched a new initiative to empower young leaders and address youth-related issues with the establishment of the Young Parliamentary Caucus.
This 15-member group aims to strengthen the participation of young people in national development and serve as a vital platform for their concerns.
Chaired by Hon. Daniel Abocha Ali of the SPLM, with Hon. Stephen Bol Ley of the SPLM-IO serving as deputy, the caucus includes representatives from a diverse range of political parties, including SPLM, SPLM-IO, SSOA, OPP, and the National Agenda party.
Key positions within the caucus cover a wide array of portfolios, including finance, foreign affairs, information, climate change, gender, and youth affairs. Notable members include Hon. Jane Abdu Lugar (SSOA) as Secretary General and Hon. Sarah Nyaliep John (SPLM) as Secretary for Finance.
The initiative was launched under Office Order No. 4, issued by Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba on August 20, 2025. This move aligns with both the TNLA’s internal regulations and resolutions from the International Parliamentary Union (IPU) Young Parliamentarians meetings.
Speaker Kumba welcomed the launch, emphasizing the importance of building the capacity of the youth to secure South Sudan’s future. The caucus represents a significant step toward integrating the perspectives of young leaders into the country’s legislative process.