28th August 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | News   |   Parliament launches youth caucus to empower young leaders

Parliament launches youth caucus to empower young leaders

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 3 hours ago

The National Legislative Assembly Gate - courtesy

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) —The National Legislative Assembly has launched a new initiative to empower young leaders and address youth-related issues with the establishment of the Young Parliamentary Caucus.

This 15-member group aims to strengthen the participation of young people in national development and serve as a vital platform for their concerns.

Chaired by Hon. Daniel Abocha Ali of the SPLM, with Hon. Stephen Bol Ley of the SPLM-IO serving as deputy, the caucus includes representatives from a diverse range of political parties, including SPLM, SPLM-IO, SSOA, OPP, and the National Agenda party.

Key positions within the caucus cover a wide array of portfolios, including finance, foreign affairs, information, climate change, gender, and youth affairs. Notable members include Hon. Jane Abdu Lugar (SSOA) as Secretary General and Hon. Sarah Nyaliep John (SPLM) as Secretary for Finance.

The initiative was launched under Office Order No. 4, issued by Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba on August 20, 2025. This move aligns with both the TNLA’s internal regulations and resolutions from the International Parliamentary Union (IPU) Young Parliamentarians meetings.

Speaker Kumba welcomed the launch, emphasizing the importance of building the capacity of the youth to secure South Sudan’s future. The caucus represents a significant step toward integrating the perspectives of young leaders into the country’s legislative process.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Researcher offers to use colonial map to settle South Sudan-Uganda boundary 1

Researcher offers to use colonial map to settle South Sudan-Uganda boundary

Published August 27, 2025

Envoy Adut outlines plan to bridge gap between govt and citizens 2

Envoy Adut outlines plan to bridge gap between govt and citizens

Published August 23, 2025

Central bank orders travellers to declare $10,000 or more, provide source 3

Central bank orders travellers to declare $10,000 or more, provide source

Published August 21, 2025

Exams fees increased to SSP 120,000 for private, SSP 80,000 for public schools 4

Exams fees increased to SSP 120,000 for private, SSP 80,000 for public schools

Published August 22, 2025

BoSS announces official SSP 20 billion auction 5

BoSS announces official SSP 20 billion auction

Published August 26, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

STEMpower empowers South Sudanese teachers with new laboratory skills

Published 2 hours ago

Parliament launches youth caucus to empower young leaders

Published 3 hours ago

Presidential Envoy vows support for Upper Nile State – Koang

Published 4 hours ago

NBG minister suspended amid corruption allegations, calls accusations “baseless”

Published 4 hours ago

Sudan gives South Sudanese three-day ultimatum to leave Shendi

Published 5 hours ago

Law firm threatens lawsuit over Gudele, Hai Referendum, Mia-Saba roads

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
28th August 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.