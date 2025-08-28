Presidential Envoy vows support for Upper Nile State – Koang

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — Presidential Envoy for Special Programmes, Adut Salva Kiir, informed Upper Nile State Governor Gen. James Koang that the state will be included in upcoming Special Programs projects.
In a meeting held with Governor Koang in Juba on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, Presidential Envoy for Special Programmes, Adut Salva Kiir, announced her commitment to inclusive peace efforts and humanitarian services in the state.
Speaking on state-owned broadcaster SSBC on Tuesday, Governor Koang said he is proud to stand behind her as both an elder and a father, calling her appointment a moment for the younger generation to lead.
Governor Koang’s remarks followed a visit to the Envoy to congratulate her on her new role. He stated that he is ready to cooperate with her and welcomed her planned visit to Malakal, the state capital, in the coming days.
“I came to congratulate her on behalf of the people and government of Upper Nile,” said Governor Koang. “We wish her good health and look forward to cooperating and working with her as sons of the state. Our state faces many challenges, but it is recovering, and we need stability.”
He emphasized that it is time for the youth to take the lead in rebuilding the country. “This country has been liberated, and now it is their time to work. We are proud to support and work with them as elders and fathers.”
In her response, Envoy Adut told the governor that her office is committed to inclusive peace efforts and humanitarian services, adding that Malakal will play a central role in the rollout of the special programs.