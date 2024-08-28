Parliament defers Wednesday’s deliberations on bills over limited copies

The Transitional National Legislative Assembly has today differed a sitting due to a printer’s failure to supply more copies of three bills.

The Wednesday’s ordinary sitting was slated for the presentation of joint report of the standing specialized committee on peace and reconciliation, human rights and humanitarian affairs; legislation and justice on the commission of truth, reconciliation and healing bill 2024, among other motions.

The bill said to be in its third stage was supposed to be presented by the committee on peace and reconciliation.

However, members of the house complained over insufficient copies of the documents which they said could hinder their contributions.

When asked about the sudden turn of event, unnamed deputy chairperson of the committee on peace and reconciliation, blamed the insufficiency to failure of the printer to produce more copies.

“What happened is that the documents were in the production and then it happened suddenly that the machine could not producing display. So most of the documents have been produced and distributed to the members, except few,” he said.

As the MPs grew impatient, speaker Jemma Nunu Nkumba to differ the item to a later date.

“So since you’re not in the mood to continue today, we will differ the item”, she said.

