28th August 2024
NBS, Chamber of Commerce launch 2024 National Quality Award

Author: Darlington Moses | Published: 4 hours ago

Some of local produce during a Business Exhibition for the year 2022 - Credit | Charles Wote/Eye Radio | April 08, 2022

South Sudan National Bureau of Standards and the Chamber of Commerce have launched a National Quality Awards for local companies to qualify for a regional recognition.

Companies interested are invited to acquire application forms from the National Bureau of Standards website.

The acting chairperson of the National Chamber of Commerce and the chairperson of the National Quality Award, Mr. John Lual says the winners of the awards will contest at the East Africa bloc’s level in Arusha, Tanzania due in November.

The award categories are Company of the Year, Product of the Year, and Service Company of the Year.

“The South Sudan National Chamber of Commerce in Industry and Agriculture and the Bureau of Standards are proud to launch the national quality Awards, the premier event dedicated to recognize outstanding companies that demonstrate excellence in South Sudan “, sail Lual

The company of the year category is to recognize an overall business excellence in all areas, and the Product of the Year award will celebrate the best in quality product and innovation”, said Lual.

While the last category will be awarded for excellence in service delivery and customers satisfaction.

“This initiative is designed to provide the opportunity for the successful companies to qualify for the EAC quality award which will be held in Arusha, Tanzania, on the 30 November this year”, he added.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of the National Bureau of Standards Gloria Nyoka said national competition will help promote excellent performance in private sector and expose South Sudan’s product to international markets.

“It is also to attract investors and people to come and take from us. We don’t want only to be consumers depending for exports but also to tell people that we have product that can be taken somewhere.”

NBS, Chamber of Commerce launch 2024 National Quality Award

