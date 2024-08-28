President Kiir commends Tumaini delegates in Nairobi

President Salva Kiir praised Tumaini initiative delegates during a meeting in Nairobi this morning, commending their progress in the ongoing peace process.



They include government delegations, opposition groups and stakeholders.

Michael Makuei is the government delegation’s spokesperson in the Tumaini initiative.

He said President Kiir appreciated their efforts to bring peace to the country.

Makuei also expressed optimism in lasting peace for the country

He said the government delegations will soon travel to Juba to give a comprehensive report on the Nairobi peace process.

“We had the privilege of meeting H.E. the President and the government delegation briefed him on the progress that we have made, all the observations which were made in Juba,” Makuei told SSBC.

“We have incorporated them in the current protocols and the protocols are at present in their final form. H.E. the President appreciated our efforts,” he said.

“We also requested that we go to Juba so that we go and make the same presentation to our brothers and sisters who are there in Juba so that we come up with the final protocols that will be ready for signature.

“We appreciate H.E. the President, he was appreciative of our efforts, and as we promised the people of South Sudan, we will bring peace to South Sudan.”

For his part, Lual Dau who spoke on behalf of the opposition groups said they have informed the President about their commitment to the ongoing peace process.

Dau said the visit of Kiir underscores his commitment to peace and reconciliation in the country.

“We witnessed a very important visit by H.E. the President and we were very happy to see him very encouraged and committed for peace and reconciliation among the people of South Sudan,” said Lual.

“As we shared with him as opposition, we are very committed to make sure that there is peace in our country, and clearly I can tell the people of South Sudan that Tumaini initiative has reached a serious milestone,” he said.

“We have concluded all the protocols, except one protocol, and from now I think we are ready to initial all these protocols and hopefully within very short time we will sign a comprehensive agreement that will address the issue of constitution, issues of elections, issue of security, issue of reconciliation and peace among the people of South Sudan.”

The meeting of President Kiir and delegates to the Tumaini initiative followed his endorsement of Raila Odinga’s bid for the African Union Commission seat yesterday.

The Tumaini Initiative, which started on May 9th, 2024, in Nairobi, is a South Sudan peace talks between the government and the opposition parties who did not sign the 2018 peace deal facilitated by the Kenyan government on the request of President Salva Kiir.

Observers expect the South Sudan Mediation Process in Nairobi to come out with a framework of inclusivity, address the differences, and bring a clear way forward to enhance the current peace process.

