Oyet distances SPLM-IO from proposed ‘reinvigoration’ of R-ARCSS

(Eye Radio) – The Acting Chairperson of SPLM-IO loyal to detained First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar, said the 26th April press conference by Cabinet Minister Dr. Elia Lomuro unveiling a proposed plan to re-invigorate the peace agreement, is not the position of all peace parties but rather a unilateral decision of the incumbent government.

Briefing the media on Saturday, Dr. Lomuro announced action plans to speed up the peace deal while proposing the government’s recognition of a legitimate SPLM-IO faction and the restructuring of leadership positions left vacant by detained or absent members of the group.

Dr. Lomuro is the Rapporteur of High-Level Standing Committee (HLSC) – a body tasked with evaluating the performance of government agencies and peace mechanisms.

He expressed commitment to peace and democratic transition, while arguing that the implementation of the R-ARCSS cannot be held hostage by divisions within parties or parallel armed forces.

Dr. Lomuro said HLSC will convene very soon to recognize which SPLM IO to allow for continuation in the implementation of RARCSS.

In response, Acting SPLM-IO Chairperson Oyet Nathaniel said the Strategic Response presented by Dr. Lomuro is invalid since it was not reached at a meeting of the Presidency, Cabinet and the High-Level Standing Committee (HLSC) meeting.

He pointed out that in the Presidency, First Vice President Machar, who is one of the principals to the agreement, was “illegally arrested and detained” while ministers of the SPLM-IO are either in hiding or have left Juba in fear of their safety.

“We are equally dismayed by paragraphs five and six of the ‘Strategic Response’ regarding the invigoration of the R-ARCSS implementation and the proposed action plans,” Oyet said.

“The SPLM/A -IO would like to categorically state that the response seeks only to consolidate and legitimize the systemic violations of political and security provisions of the R-ARCSS. It is a unilateral position of the I-TGONU (SPLM-IG) component of the R-TGoNU.”

Further, Oyet distanced the opposition group from the White Army, adding that the armed youth group’s existence preceded the country’s independence, the 2013 conflict and the formation of SPLM-IO.

“The White Army are armed youth just like any other in South Sudan; Abushok in Baliet County, Agwelek in Fashoda County, Murle armed youth in GPAA, and Mathiang Anyor, Titbai and Dut-ku-beng in the Bahr el Ghazal region.”

Oyet also welcomed the government’s renewed commitment to dialogue, calling it a positive step toward resolving outstanding violations and revitalizing the implementation of the 2018 peace agreement.

The self-exiled SPLM-IO official reiterated the group’s call for the unconditional release of Dr. Riek Machar and all political detainees in order to achieve sustainable peace and stability in the country.

“Any attempt to change the structure of the R-TGONU, replace the appointments therein, or drag the first vice president and other political detainees to courts, shall be rejected and resisted by all means at SPLM–IO’s disposal,” he said.

Oyet claimed that the SPLM—IO’s political and military leadership is intact, and the military wing remains under strict command and control.

The SPLM-IO is currently experiencing internal split, primarily driven by tensions following the house arrest of Dr. Riek Machar. On March 26, 2025, Machar was placed under house arrest, which has led to a leadership crisis within the party.

Following this event, Oyet Nathaniel, the acting chairman of SPLM-IO and First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, suspended several senior members including Stephen Par Kuol, who was nominated as the minister for national peacebuilding. Nathaniel accused them of conspiring with President Salva Kiir’s government to replace Machar.

The Juba faction rejected their suspension as unconstitutional and unfounded. They later installed Par and others as the interim leadership, until the SPLM-IO leader is freed from detention.

During the press conference on Saturday, April 26, Information Minister Michael Makuei addressed the issue of vacant positions from the SPLM-IO docket, stressing the importance of resolving these vacancies to ensure the smooth functioning of the transitional government.

Makuei also spoke about the internal divisions within the SPLM-IO, explaining that the movement is now split into four factions.

He outlined the factions as: the one in conflict with the law and under arrest, one which has defected out of fear, the one in hiding within South Sudan, and the last faction which is currently part of the government and continuing with the implementation of the peace agreement.

Makuei explained that the responsibility for filling these vacancies lies with the SPLM-IO. “The vacancies left by SPLM-IO members who are hiding, in exile, or have defected belong to the SPLM-IO,” he said.

He clarified that it is up to the SPLM-IO’s transitional or interim body to request that President Salva Kiir officially relieve the individuals who have left their positions and appoint replacements.

“It is not our responsibility to fill these positions. The SPLM-IO committee will write to His Excellency, the President, requesting that these positions be relieved and that new individuals be appointed to take their place.”

He stressed the need to address these vacancies quickly for the sake of government stability.

“We cannot continue with these vacancies. The committee will ensure that those who have defected, are under arrest, or are hiding are officially relieved of their posts,” he added.

