27th April 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace   |   Minister Makuei explains process for addressing SPLM-IO vacancies

Minister Makuei explains process for addressing SPLM-IO vacancies

Authors: Koang Pal Chang | Madrama James | Published: 1 hour ago

Hon. Michael Makuei, Minister of Information, addressing the media at an event on June 20, 2024 – Courtesy of the Office of the President.

The National Minister of Information, Michael Makuei, stated that the vacancies left by SPLM-IO members in exile, hiding, or detention will be filled at the request of the SPLM-IO interim leadership.

During a press conference on Saturday, April 26, Makuei addressed the issue of vacant positions within the SPLM-IO, stressing the importance of resolving these vacancies to ensure the smooth functioning of the transitional government.

Makuei explained that the responsibility for filling these vacancies lies with the SPLM-IO. “The vacancies left by SPLM-IO members who are hiding, in exile, or have defected belong to the SPLM-IO,” he said.

He clarified that it is up to the SPLM-IO’s transitional or interim body to request that President Salva Kiir officially relieve the individuals who have left their positions and appoint replacements.

“It is not our responsibility to fill these positions. The SPLM-IO committee will write to His Excellency, the President, requesting that these positions be relieved and that new individuals be appointed to take their place,” Makuei said.

He stressed the need to address these vacancies quickly for the sake of government stability.

“We cannot continue with these vacancies. The committee will ensure that those who have defected, are under arrest, or are hiding are officially relieved of their posts,” he added.

Makuei also spoke about the internal divisions within the SPLM-IO, explaining that the movement is now split into four factions.

“Riek Machar is the chairman of an organization called the SPLM/A-IO. His absence doesn’t mean that the movement has collapsed. The institution continues,” he said.

He outlined the factions: one is in conflict with the law and under arrest, another has defected out of fear, and a third is in hiding within South Sudan. The fourth faction, Makuei stated, is the one currently part of the government and continuing with the implementation of the peace agreement.

Makuei’s comments highlighted the challenges in implementing the peace agreement, especially with the ongoing divisions within the SPLM-IO.

He urged all factions to cooperate for the successful implementation of the peace deal and the stability of South Sudan’s transitional government.

Popular Stories
Security forces confiscate 500 illegal weapons in Malakal gun search 1

Security forces confiscate 500 illegal weapons in Malakal gun search

Published April 23, 2025

Finance ministry notifies civil servants of April salary payment 2

Finance ministry notifies civil servants of April salary payment

Published April 25, 2025

Pope Francis has died, the Vatican says 3

Pope Francis has died, the Vatican says

Published April 21, 2025

SSPDF retakes Nasir town 4

SSPDF retakes Nasir town

Published April 20, 2025

Gov’t announces emergency food airdrops to IDPs in Ulang and Nasir 5

Gov’t announces emergency food airdrops to IDPs in Ulang and Nasir

Published April 23, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

KRA to auction South Sudan cargo, including UN shipments

Published 20 mins ago

Unity State govt launches project to plant one million trees

Published 31 mins ago

Minister Makuei explains process for addressing SPLM-IO vacancies

Published 1 hour ago

South Sudan Embassy, MP in war of words over IMF-World Bank meetings

Published 3 hours ago

Govt unveils six-point peace strategy, seeks SPLM-IO clarity

Published 24 hours ago

Govt confirms over 400 SSPDF soldiers killed in March Nasir attack

Published April 26, 2025

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
27th April 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.