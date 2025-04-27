Minister Makuei explains process for addressing SPLM-IO vacancies

The National Minister of Information, Michael Makuei, stated that the vacancies left by SPLM-IO members in exile, hiding, or detention will be filled at the request of the SPLM-IO interim leadership.

During a press conference on Saturday, April 26, Makuei addressed the issue of vacant positions within the SPLM-IO, stressing the importance of resolving these vacancies to ensure the smooth functioning of the transitional government.

Makuei explained that the responsibility for filling these vacancies lies with the SPLM-IO. “The vacancies left by SPLM-IO members who are hiding, in exile, or have defected belong to the SPLM-IO,” he said.

He clarified that it is up to the SPLM-IO’s transitional or interim body to request that President Salva Kiir officially relieve the individuals who have left their positions and appoint replacements.

“It is not our responsibility to fill these positions. The SPLM-IO committee will write to His Excellency, the President, requesting that these positions be relieved and that new individuals be appointed to take their place,” Makuei said.

He stressed the need to address these vacancies quickly for the sake of government stability.

“We cannot continue with these vacancies. The committee will ensure that those who have defected, are under arrest, or are hiding are officially relieved of their posts,” he added.

Makuei also spoke about the internal divisions within the SPLM-IO, explaining that the movement is now split into four factions.

“Riek Machar is the chairman of an organization called the SPLM/A-IO. His absence doesn’t mean that the movement has collapsed. The institution continues,” he said.

He outlined the factions: one is in conflict with the law and under arrest, another has defected out of fear, and a third is in hiding within South Sudan. The fourth faction, Makuei stated, is the one currently part of the government and continuing with the implementation of the peace agreement.

Makuei’s comments highlighted the challenges in implementing the peace agreement, especially with the ongoing divisions within the SPLM-IO.

He urged all factions to cooperate for the successful implementation of the peace deal and the stability of South Sudan’s transitional government.

