Par compares himself to South Africa’s Oliver Tambo, criticizes party opposition

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Interim Chairman of the SPLM/A-IO, Stephen Par, has likened his appointment to that of Oliver Tambo’s role in the African National Congress during Nelson Mandela’s imprisonment, strongly criticizing party members who oppose the current interim leadership.

Speaking at the funeral of prominent businessman Matai Ruei, who passed away on April 12, 2025, Par called on those members to step back and support the party’s unity and progress.

He reiterated that the leadership arrangement was a temporary measure and not a dismissal of Dr. Riek Machar, the party’s official leader.

Par made it clear that the interim leadership was formed to maintain order while Machar remains under house arrest. He urged SPLM/A-IO members to continue recognizing Machar as their legitimate leader.

“We are currently divided within the SPLM-IO. But the legitimate path forward is through the SPLM-IO that I am leading,” Par stated. “People should continue to recognize the leadership of Dr. Riek Machar. Some of our members fear that if leadership is taken away from him, it would be a form of humiliation.”

“We have repeatedly stated that Dr. Riek Machar remains our leader, and if he were released today, we would dissolve the current interim leadership because our constitution clearly states that leadership changes can only happen at a convention.”

He further stressed that the current arrangement was not permanent. “However, some claim that we should not reorganize or engage with anyone—that is false,” Par added.

“Even when Nelson Mandela was in prison, Oliver Tambo was appointed to lead the ANC, and when Mandela was released, he was reinstated as leader. The same principle applies here. We have not dismissed Dr. Riek Machar.”

Par also addressed the deteriorating security situation in the country, describing it as worse than the conflicts of 2013 and 2016. He expressed concern over the lack of civilian protection, highlighting the absence of UNMISS protection sites, which had been present during previous conflicts.

“My message to you is this: we, the Nuer, are committed to peace. But the current situation is even worse than in 2013 and 2016,” Par said. “Today, the UNMISS protection sites are gone, and we are still far from our home villages. The best path forward is to promote peace and speak to our people, not to fight the government.”

Despite the challenges, Par was adamant that the SPLM/A-IO would not shy away from speaking out against the ongoing military operations in parts of Upper Nile and Jonglei states. He urged the government to refrain from using force in the areas.

“As leaders, we must not be afraid to tell the government that using force in our areas is unacceptable,” Par declared. “Our home villages must not be destroyed behind us while we are in Juba implementing peace—that is simply not right.”

He concluded by reiterating the responsibility of SPLM/A-IO leaders to ensure the safety and dignity of Dr. Machar, who is currently under house arrest. “Our leader, Dr. Machar, who is under house arrest—his dignity, safety, and right to justice—are our responsibility as leaders in this government,” Par said.

