Woman killed, two wounded in Yei car ambush

YEI, CES, (Eye Radio) – The Commissioner of Yei River County in Central Equatoria State reports that a woman was killed and two others were injured during an attack on a civilian vehicle along the Yei-Umbachi road on Saturday, April 26.

Emmanuel Taban said the vehicle was carrying civilian passengers from Yei to Umbachi, and added that the assailants are yet to be identified and arrested.

“During the attack, we lost one woman, and two others were injured. They are currently receiving treatment at the hospital here. However, the perpetrators have not been apprehended yet,” he said.

Taban confirmed that the two injured individuals—a woman and a boy—are currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Yei. He described the ambush as an isolated incident and a likely robbery.

Commissioner Taban also revealed that the perpetrators fled the scene. He reassured the public, stating that the situation has returned to normal, and the road is now safe for travel.

“This was an isolated case. Despite the losses, the road is safe, and people are moving freely. Typically, when such attacks occur, the perpetrators flee the scene.”

“Their goal was likely to loot the vehicle, but when the driver failed to stop, they opened fire. As a result, we lost the woman, while the other woman and the boy were injured. The boy was shot in the arm, and all three are receiving medical care at the hospital.”