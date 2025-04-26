Govt unveils six-point peace strategy, seeks SPLM-IO clarity

Juba, South Sudan – April 26, 2025 — The government has unveiled a comprehensive action plan to accelerate the implementation of the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict (R-ARCSS), including a call to recognize the legitimate SPLM-IO faction.
Speaking at a press briefing on Saturday, Minister of Cabinet Affairs Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro emphasized the government’s commitment to peace and democratic transition, calling for national unity and clarity regarding the political structure of the transitional government.
“To make sure that we have agreed to move this country forward,” Dr. Lomuro said, “We want to have one national army, disarm civilians, and ensure that the police and other organs are in control. “
“We want to establish a democratic system and move the country toward elections, because we believe it is only through elections that the country will have stability.”
Dr. Lomuro announced during the press conference that the High-Level Standing Committee (HLSC) will urgently convene a meeting of the peace parties to resolve the leadership dispute within the SPLM-IO and recognise the legitimate faction that will continue implementing the peace deal.
According to Dr. Lomuro, there are about four SPLM-IO factions such as SPLM-IO under investigation or in conflict with the law, SPLM-IO in hiding, SPLM-IO in self-exile, and SPLM-IO in the government.
“There are 42 political entities in this transitional government,” Dr. Lomuro noted. “The absence of one SPLM-IO faction does not nullify the peace agreement. We must be clear about this.”
He explained that, in line with the SPLM-IO constitution and the peace agreement, the High-Level Standing Committee (HLSC) would review the factional claims and determine which group remains legitimate.
“Is it the one that has rebelled? The one in hiding or self-exiled? Or the one working with us in the government?” he asked. “Every party has a constitution. We will follow those rules.”
Dr. Lomuro detailed a six-point strategic plan to expedite the implementation of the peace deal:
In closing, Dr. Lomuro urged all citizens, political actors, and peace partners to focus on the bigger picture—peace, unity, and the nation’s future.
“I want to call on all of you, including our citizens, to understand that we are taking concrete steps toward a united, democratic South Sudan. The time to act is now,” he said.
