Govt unveils six-point peace strategy, seeks SPLM-IO clarity

Juba, South Sudan – April 26, 2025 — The government has unveiled a comprehensive action plan to accelerate the implementation of the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict (R-ARCSS), including a call to recognize the legitimate SPLM-IO faction.

Speaking at a press briefing on Saturday, Minister of Cabinet Affairs Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro emphasized the government’s commitment to peace and democratic transition, calling for national unity and clarity regarding the political structure of the transitional government.

“To make sure that we have agreed to move this country forward,” Dr. Lomuro said, “We want to have one national army, disarm civilians, and ensure that the police and other organs are in control. “

“We want to establish a democratic system and move the country toward elections, because we believe it is only through elections that the country will have stability.”

Call for urgent SPLM-IO leadership recognition

Dr. Lomuro announced during the press conference that the High-Level Standing Committee (HLSC) will urgently convene a meeting of the peace parties to resolve the leadership dispute within the SPLM-IO and recognise the legitimate faction that will continue implementing the peace deal.

According to Dr. Lomuro, there are about four SPLM-IO factions such as SPLM-IO under investigation or in conflict with the law, SPLM-IO in hiding, SPLM-IO in self-exile, and SPLM-IO in the government.

“There are 42 political entities in this transitional government,” Dr. Lomuro noted. “The absence of one SPLM-IO faction does not nullify the peace agreement. We must be clear about this.”

He explained that, in line with the SPLM-IO constitution and the peace agreement, the High-Level Standing Committee (HLSC) would review the factional claims and determine which group remains legitimate.

“Is it the one that has rebelled? The one in hiding or self-exiled? Or the one working with us in the government?” he asked. “Every party has a constitution. We will follow those rules.”

Strategic actions for peace implementation

Dr. Lomuro detailed a six-point strategic plan to expedite the implementation of the peace deal:

Leadership Representation: The High-Level Standing Committee (HLSC) will determine the legitimate SPLM-IO faction and submit candidate nominations for key government structures. “The country cannot be left in a vacuum,” he stressed. Reconstitution of Agreement Structures: Recognised parties will nominate representatives to national commissions and implementation mechanisms, with appointments made by the President. Electoral Budget Review: The HLSC will meet with the Ministry of Finance to realistically adjust budgets for electoral institutions. “We must ensure that funding is available and properly monitored to reach elections in 2026,” Dr. Lomuro said. Revised Electoral Timeline: In coordination with the National Transitional Committee, a new, realistic electoral roadmap will be developed to complete pending provisions and conduct credible elections. Security Sector Reform: The government will expedite the unification of forces and integration into a cohesive national army and security organs. “This remains one of the weaknesses in the agreement we must urgently address,” he added. Roadmap Part Two: A revised implementation roadmap will be drafted, removing completed provisions and focusing on pending tasks. “We will do it quickly, expeditiously, and with a lot of drive,” Dr. Lomuro affirmed.

A call for national understanding

In closing, Dr. Lomuro urged all citizens, political actors, and peace partners to focus on the bigger picture—peace, unity, and the nation’s future.

“I want to call on all of you, including our citizens, to understand that we are taking concrete steps toward a united, democratic South Sudan. The time to act is now,” he said.

