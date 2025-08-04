4th August 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Greater Pibor Administrative Area | News   |   One killed, another wounded in Jebel Boma cattle raid

One killed, another wounded in Jebel Boma cattle raid

Author: Nyamuot Puot | Published: 7 hours ago

A road Jebel Boma County - Photo Credit: Wikipedia

Authorities in Greater Pibor Administrative Area said one person was killed another wounded in Jebel Boma County following a cattle raid late last week.

According to Jacob Werchum Juk, Information Minister of Greater Pibor, the attack occurred outside the town, and no civilian displacement was reported.

He said the attackers initially looted about 95 herds of cattle but the animals were later recovered.

“We had an incident in Jebel Boma County that resulted in the death of one person and the injury of another. Around 95 heads of cattle were stolen during the attack. According to information from the ground, the attackers came from Northern Kapoeta, Eastern Equatoria,” he stated

“They targeted people near Jebel Boma County and looted about 100 heads of cattle. However, before the cattle could be taken into the bush, most were recovered. There have been no reports of displacement since the attack occurred outside the town,” he added.

However, officials in Eastern Equatoria State have strongly rejected the claim that the attackers came from their territory.

Elia Alhaj, the Information Minister of Eastern Equatoria, firmly denied any involvement of local communities from Kapoeta in an organized raid, dismissing the allegations as unfounded.

“We do not know what those people are talking about. We spoke to our people since the former chief administrator visited Kapoeta, and there is no organized raid conducted by the three counties; we were only surprised to see false information circulating,” he said.

While the incident remains under review, local officials from both sides are encouraging continued cooperation to maintain peace and clarify the facts.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SSPDF and Ugandan Army exchange fire in Kajo-Keji County – Gen Lul 1

SSPDF and Ugandan Army exchange fire in Kajo-Keji County – Gen Lul

Published July 29, 2025

Ugandan troops expand presence in Kajo-Keji despite de-escalation deal, says county commissioner 2

Ugandan troops expand presence in Kajo-Keji despite de-escalation deal, says county commissioner

Published July 31, 2025

Kuol Manyang declares Kenya-lead peace talks dead 3

Kuol Manyang declares Kenya-lead peace talks dead

Published July 30, 2025

UNICEF, UNFPA, UN Women global offices relocating to Nairobi from New York by 2026 4

UNICEF, UNFPA, UN Women global offices relocating to Nairobi from New York by 2026

Published July 29, 2025

Kajokeji Comm’r: Thousands displaced, several feared dead after UPDF attacked area 5

Kajokeji Comm’r: Thousands displaced, several feared dead after UPDF attacked area

Published July 29, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

MP demands summoning of officials over recent border tension with Uganda

Published 6 hours ago

Speaker restores parliamentary immunity of MP after court acquittal

Published 6 hours ago

One killed, another wounded in Jebel Boma cattle raid

Published 7 hours ago

Gender roles, domestic burden forcing girls out of school

Published 8 hours ago

Civilians displaced amid renewed violence, Yei MP

Published 8 hours ago

Bishop Hiiboro mourns slain education officials, calls for justice

Published 9 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
4th August 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.