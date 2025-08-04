One killed, another wounded in Jebel Boma cattle raid

Authorities in Greater Pibor Administrative Area said one person was killed another wounded in Jebel Boma County following a cattle raid late last week.

According to Jacob Werchum Juk, Information Minister of Greater Pibor, the attack occurred outside the town, and no civilian displacement was reported.

He said the attackers initially looted about 95 herds of cattle but the animals were later recovered.

“We had an incident in Jebel Boma County that resulted in the death of one person and the injury of another. Around 95 heads of cattle were stolen during the attack. According to information from the ground, the attackers came from Northern Kapoeta, Eastern Equatoria,” he stated

“They targeted people near Jebel Boma County and looted about 100 heads of cattle. However, before the cattle could be taken into the bush, most were recovered. There have been no reports of displacement since the attack occurred outside the town,” he added.

However, officials in Eastern Equatoria State have strongly rejected the claim that the attackers came from their territory.

Elia Alhaj, the Information Minister of Eastern Equatoria, firmly denied any involvement of local communities from Kapoeta in an organized raid, dismissing the allegations as unfounded.

“We do not know what those people are talking about. We spoke to our people since the former chief administrator visited Kapoeta, and there is no organized raid conducted by the three counties; we were only surprised to see false information circulating,” he said.

While the incident remains under review, local officials from both sides are encouraging continued cooperation to maintain peace and clarify the facts.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Gender roles, domestic burden forcing girls out of school Previous Post