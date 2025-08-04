4th August 2025

Speaker restores parliamentary immunity of MP after court acquittal

Published: 6 hours ago

National Parliament | Photo by Obaj Okuj | 04-06-2024

The Speaker of the National Legislative Assembly has reinstated the parliamentary immunity of Deng Tung Kuol, following his acquittal by the Supreme Court.

Tung was among eleven MPs whose immunities were lifted through a parliamentary resolution in April 2023 over lawsuits brought against them by some individuals.

The cases involved issues such as debt, unfulfilled contractual obligations, threats, and land-related disputes.

Speaking to lawmakers during Monday’s sitting, Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba, said the Supreme Court, in its judgment dated 28th October 2024, overturned the previous decision by the Court of Appeal and dismissed all charges brought against Deng.

“Therefore, I am recommending to your Honorable Office for reinstatement of the immunity of member of parliament Honourable Deng Tong Kuol which was waived together with other 11 members of parliament via the Transitional National Legislation Assembly Resolution number 5 dated 26 April 2023. A copy of the resolution is also attached,” she said.

The move followed a formal recommendation from the former Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Justice Ruben Madol Arol.

Speaker Kumba clarified that the court judgment and recommendation were received before Justice Madol was relieved from his duties.

“So, this was done before he was relieved. So, this is information for the house. Honourable Deng Tong is hereby now declared free of the case and his immunity is hereby reinstated,” she said.

