Odinga meets Kiir in Juba to seek support for AU commission candidacy

Kenya’s veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga met President Salva Kiir in Juba on Wednesday to seek South Sudan’s support to his candidacy for the African Union Commission (AUC) position.

Mr. Odinga has received overwhelming regional and continental support including from his former political foe President William Ruto since announcing his interest in February 2024.

“Had a very productive meeting in Juba with the President of South Sudan. Thank you, H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, for hosting me. Your support and commitment to rallying the entire EAC block behind my AUC Chair candidacy are greatly appreciated,” Odinga posted on X.

While announcing his bid, Odinga voiced his discontent with the plight of African youth forced to seek opportunities abroad due to challenging economic conditions.

He pledged to leverage his leadership to transform Africa’s fortunes and position the continent as an economic powerhouse.

The AUC chairperson position is set to become vacant next year, with the incumbent, Chad’s Moussa Faki, concluding his two-term tenure.

The chairperson serves as the chief executive officer and legal representative of the AU, overseeing administrative and financial matters, promoting the AU’s objectives, and engaging with stakeholders.

