4th July 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Politics | Regional   |   Odinga meets Kiir in Juba to seek support for AU commission candidacy

Odinga meets Kiir in Juba to seek support for AU commission candidacy

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 3 hours ago

President Kiir shakes hands with Raila Odinga in Juba. July 3, 2024. (-)

Kenya’s veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga met President Salva Kiir in Juba on Wednesday to seek South Sudan’s support to his candidacy for the African Union Commission (AUC) position.

Mr. Odinga has received overwhelming regional and continental support including from his former political foe President William Ruto since announcing his interest in February 2024.

“Had a very productive meeting in Juba with the President of South Sudan. Thank you, H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, for hosting me. Your support and commitment to rallying the entire EAC block behind my AUC Chair candidacy are greatly appreciated,” Odinga posted on X.

While announcing his bid, Odinga voiced his discontent with the plight of African youth forced to seek opportunities abroad due to challenging economic conditions.

He pledged to leverage his leadership to transform Africa’s fortunes and position the continent as an economic powerhouse.

The AUC chairperson position is set to become vacant next year, with the incumbent, Chad’s Moussa Faki, concluding his two-term tenure.

The chairperson serves as the chief executive officer and legal representative of the AU, overseeing administrative and financial matters, promoting the AU’s objectives, and engaging with stakeholders.

Currently on air

13:30:00 - 14:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Ethiopia announces 188 scholarships for South Sudanese students 1

Ethiopia announces 188 scholarships for South Sudanese students

Published Thursday, June 27, 2024

Juba Bridge temporarily closed to facilitate roadwork 2

Juba Bridge temporarily closed to facilitate roadwork

Published Sunday, June 30, 2024

Construction of Juba-Nadapal Road to kick off in Dec 2024: Mijak 3

Construction of Juba-Nadapal Road to kick off in Dec 2024: Mijak

Published Friday, June 28, 2024

Uganda: Abductors sneak S. Sudanese kids back after govt intervenes 4

Uganda: Abductors sneak S. Sudanese kids back after govt intervenes

Published Sunday, June 30, 2024

13 Juba schools affected by leasing scheme: assessment 5

13 Juba schools affected by leasing scheme: assessment

Published Friday, June 28, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

South Sudan, Ethiopia hold joint border governors meeting

Published 6 mins ago

Dozens of S. Sudanese refugees arrested in Sudan’s White Nile State

Published 30 mins ago

FAO set to begin construction of Juba Modern Market

Published 2 hours ago

Odinga meets Kiir in Juba to seek support for AU commission candidacy

Published 3 hours ago

El-Merriekh Bentiu drawn in group of death at Kagame Cup 2024

Published 3 hours ago

South Sudan drafts bill on combating human trafficking

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
4th July 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!