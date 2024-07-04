4th July 2024
El-Merriekh Bentiu drawn in group of death at Kagame Cup 2024

El-Merriekh FC Bentiu. (-)

El-Merriekh FC Bentiu have been drawn in Group C of the CECAFA Kagame Cup 2024 alongside elite clubs like SC Villa, APR and host Singanda Black Stars of Tanzania.

This was revealed during the draw held on Azam TV studio on Wednesday in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania with 12 clubs drawn into three groups of four teams each.

El-Merriekh Bentiu qualified to the regional tournament after winning the South Sudan National Cup early this year.

The Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) has confirmed that only 12 teams instead of the earlier announced 16 will compete in the forthcoming Kagame Cup.

This followed the withdrawal of four team including the giants Simba, Yanga and Azam from Tanzania and Al-Merrekh FC of Sudan.

The tournament is set to kick off from 9-21 July 2024 in Dar es Salaam at the Azam Complex in Chamazi and KMC Stadium in Kinondoni.

The 11 clubs from the region and one team outside the region as guest were drawn into three groups of four teams each.

South Sudanese debutants El Merriekh FC Bentiu are in Group C alongside APR FC from Rwanda, Singida Blacks Stars FC of Tanzania and SC Villa from Uganda.

Group A consists of Coastal Union FC (Tanzania), Al Wadi (Sudan), JKU FC (Zanzibar) and Dekadeha FC (Somalia).

Meanwhile, Group (B) consists of Al Hilal (Sudan), Gor Mahia (Kenya), Red Arrows FC (Zambia) and Telecom FC (Djibouti).

The three top teams in each group and the best second place team will qualify to the semifinals.

Below are the fixtures of all three groups.

Group A

Coastal Union – Tanzania

Al Wadi – Sudan

JKU FC – Zanzibar

Dekadeha FC – Somalia

Group B

Al Hilal – Sudan

Gor Mahia FC – Kenya

Red Arrows FC – Zambia

Telecom FC – Djibouti

Group C

SC Villa – Uganda

APR FC – Rwanda

Singanda Black Stars FC – Tanzania

El- Merriekh FC – South Sudan

 

