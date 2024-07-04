4th July 2024
FAO set to begin construction of Juba Modern Market

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 2 hours ago

An interior of a supermarket. (Courtesy).

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has signaled the beginning of the construction of Juba Modern Market in Juba town with funding from the African Development Bank.

In February 2022, former Juba City may Michael Allah-Jabu said his office acquired a grant of $4 million from development partners for the construction of the first modern shopping mall in the city.

The agency said in a public notice, that the modern market will be the property of the government of South Sudan under the authority of the Juba City Council.

The market is to be built on a land measuring 7,200 square meters on the southern side of the Central Bank premises and the Western side of Bari Cultural Center on coordinates – Latitude 4°51’05.0” N and Longitude 31°37’00.2” E.

FAO said a letter of no objection has been issued by the Juba City Council Services Improvement Project (JCC-SIP), adding that it will be handed over back to JCC upon completion.

“The support to JCC through the market is in line with the strategic plan objective of building trade and business service hubs,” it said in the statement.

“The modern market hub will not only offer a contemporary infrastructure for marketing agricultural produce and commodities but also encourage commercial farming and entrepreneurial culture among farmers and traders in South Sudan, promising a brighter future for the agricultural and commercial sectors.”

FAO said it requests the public to promptly share any objections or grievances related to the designated land or if there is any dispute on ownership and boundaries.

The shopping Mall was said to be functional within one and a half years, but it has yet kicked off two years from the announcement of the project.

