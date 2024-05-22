Nimule clearing agents down tools to protest license fee increment

Clearing agents at Nimule border point have indefinitely stopped work in protest over increment of license fees imposed by the Customs Division from 350,000SSP to 7,000 US dollars, according to head of the business association.

Silas Majok, the Secretary General of Nimule Clearing Agent and Freight Forwarders Association said they have laid down their tools after the Commissioner for Customs Division failed to meet their demand.

Majok said the agents have been engaging with the South Sudan Revenue Authority (SSRA) to resolve the issue for one week, but that there is no feedback.

He said the unexpected increment of fees burdens the companies, especially small and medium-sized businesses, risking widespread job losses which may negatively affect the economy.

In a press statement this afternoon, Mr Majok states that all clearing agents have ceased operations effective immediately.

He said this indefinite strike will continue until the fee hikes are retracted and a fair, transparent dialogue is initiated.

““It’s official that we have stopped work in Nimule today, because of resistance from the SSRA which did not give us feedback regarding the letter we wrote to them,” he told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

“They instead threatened us and reduced the deadline (for license renewal) that was supposed to be on date 7th June, but is now in date 31st May.”

“Yesterday, we served them with a letter of notification. We are not working, and we have been engaging them for one last week, but no feedback.”

In April 2024, the Customs Division of the South Sudan Revenue Authority issued varying new fee requirements for all clearing agents at the borders and airports.

The statement also indicates that new clearing firms applying for licenses must pay up to 10,000 dollars at the Nimule border town.

Others are $3,000 for renewal and $4000 for new applicants at Juba International Airport,

In other border areas in the states, different sums between 1500 and 3000 have been stipulated for the renewal of licenses and new applications.

