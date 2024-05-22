Kiir swears in Unity State governor, Ruweng chief administrator

President Salva Kiir sworn in the newly appointed Governor of Unity State, Gen. Riek Biem, and the Chief of Ruweng Administrative Area, Tiop de Monyluak in an occasion on Wednesday.

On Monday, Kiir fired long-sertime Unity State Governor Dr. Joseph Manytuil in a Republican Decree, and appointed General Biem as his replacement.

In similar decree, the president also relieved the Chief of Ruweng Administrative Area, Stefano Wieu, and passed the mantle to Tiop Monyluak.

During the oath ceremony, Kiir directed the two officials to actively work towards advancing peace and security in their specific regions.

According to the president’s office, Kiir also called for coordinated efforts in eradicating cattle raiding and assuring the provision of services to their populations.

Meanwhile, former Unity State Governor Dr. Manytuil has written to the president to thank him for the opportunity to rule for 11 years and vows unwavering loyalty to his leadership.

Manytuil said he has enjoyed Kiir’s mentorship and support throughout his long term in a state hit with multiple crisis including flooding and violence.

He said the president’s support has enabled him to achieve the aspiration of his people in promoting peace, mitigating flood, and rehabilitating roads in the State.

“I take this profound opportunity to thank H.E., Salva Kiir Mayardit, the President of the Republic of South Sudan and Chairman of SPLM for the trust bestowed on me and for serving the people of Unity State for eleven years,” he said.

“Your Excellency, throughout my tenure as Governor of Unity State I had the privilege of enjoying your mentorship and support that transpire to achieving the aspiration of our people in promoting peace, mitigating flood, reclaiming the road in the State.”

Manytuil also said he appreciates the people of Unity State for their resilience in the face of crisis. He further acknowledged the change of leadership and promised to work with the new governor.

