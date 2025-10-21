21st October 2025

New youth policy to block 'over-aged' claimants, opens doors for true youth representation

Author: Madrama James | Published: 6 hours ago

Florence Agiba, Executive Director of Markaz Al Salam, speaks about the newly passed National Youth Development Policy during an appearance on Eye Radio's Sundown Show on Monday, October 20, 2025. (Eye Radio/Darlington Moses)

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — The newly passed National Youth Development Policy is being hailed as a crucial tool to protect opportunities for South Sudan's younger generation by blocking older individuals from claiming positions meant for youth. Crucially, the policy has clearly defined the age bracket as 18 to 35 years, unlike previous assumptions that broadly ranged from 18 to 45.

The newly passed National Youth Development Policy is being hailed as a crucial tool to protect opportunities for South Sudan’s younger generation by blocking older individuals from claiming positions meant for youth.

Florence Agiba, Executive Director of Markaz Al Salam, on Monday, October 20, announced on Eye Radio’s Sundown Show that the policy will create space for genuine young leaders whose positions were previously occupied by people outside the designated age bracket.

“We’ve been waiting for this moment for over 14 years,” Agiba stated. “The National Development Policy for Youth is a crucial document because it clearly defines who qualifies as a youth… Now, with this defined framework, we have a tool to protect our space and identity, and to confidently assert our rights using this official document.”

Definition Protects Quotas

The policy, passed by the National Legislative Assembly last week, is a framework designed to empower youth, boost their participation in decision-making, and address challenges like unemployment.

During its presentation, the committee emphasized a need for a clear definition, proposing an age bracket of 18 to 35 years, aligning with Article 2 of the Child Act, 2008.

The policy mandates that 20% of leadership positions in national and state government be reserved for youth and pledges 10% of the national budget for youth projects, making the age definition critical for enforcement.

Education and Distribution Drive

Meanwhile, the South Sudan National Youth Union is moving to ensure all young people are aware of their new rights.

Deputy Chairperson Motwakil Awol Mamour announced that efforts are underway to print and distribute the official policy document across the entire country, including states and three administrative areas.

“Our plan includes visiting these regions to educate the youth about this updated policy and its significance,” Mamour said. He noted that distribution to “remote locations, including those in cattle camps,” is essential to ensure awareness.

Mamour expressed belief that securing the necessary support for the policy “will prevent our youth from suffering and empower them for a better future.”

