Families Reunited: 71 South Sudanese children return after forcible separation in Sudan

RENK, UPPER NILE (Eye Radio) — Seventy-one South Sudanese children were reunited with their mothers on Tuesday, October 21, in Renk, Upper Nile State, following a week-long separation in Sudan. The reunification comes after Sudanese authorities forcibly deported a group of mothers last week, initially leaving many of their children behind in Khartoum.

The reunion follows last week’s incident, which saw the forcible deportation of approximately 111 South Sudanese women and their children. While 71 children have been successfully returned, several women speaking from Renk confirmed that some of their children remain missing.

Mothers Recount Ordeal

Speaking to reporters in Renk, several women recounted the traumatic separation.

One mother, who requested anonymity, shared her ordeal: “I returned to the country with my four children after they refused me the first time last week. A policeman beat me and refused to let me take my children with me. But thank God, I’m back with the children now.”

Another woman, still searching for her son, revealed a horrifying discovery: “When we returned to Khartoum, they [the children] were in prison. We used to go out in police cars to search for our children and then return to prison. I discovered that my son had been forcibly conscripted into the army.”

“I was not allowed to go look for him at the army stations. The police refused to let me search for him. They told me he had become a soldier. I returned without my son… They refused to let me take my belongings,” she added.

A third mother highlighted the continuing heartbreak: “I had nine children when I left. I found three, and the other six had gone out looking for work and a livelihood. I returned with the three, leaving the others. If I find another chance, I will go look for him and bring him back.”

Another mother, reunited with some of her children, noted, “Thank God, he returned with two children. I did not find the other two. I brought some clothes with me, and one of the boys is in prison.”

The Rescue Mission

Steven Elia, a member of the emergency response committee in Renk County, detailed the efforts to secure the children’s return.

“According to what happened last week, when several women from South Sudan arrived in the county after being deported from Sudan without their children, a team was formed consisting of members from Juba and Renk to travel to Khartoum. With us were about 48 women who had left their children in Khartoum. According to the women’s statements, the number of their children is 136 children,” Elia stated.

“Despite the circumstances, I would like to thank the White Nile State Government for securing the delegations to and from and the authorities in Khartoum for facilitating the mission. We returned with about 160 people.”

Renk County Commissioner Diing Deng confirmed the successful border crossing.

“Children who were left in Sudan last week after their mothers were forcibly deported to South Sudan arrived in the country today,” stated Commissioner Diing.

“I would like to thank the UNHCR in Sudan in White Nile State for this great role in returning and reuniting the children after they went to the neighbourhoods and searched for the children and gathered them, and committed to returning them. Today we are at the border in the city of Wanthow.”

