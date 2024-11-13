New health sector project to support 1,158 health facilities: MoH

The Undersecretary in the Ministry of HealthDr. Harriet Pasquale said the new Health Sector Transformation Project launched in July 2024 will deliver services to over 1,000 facilities across the country.

The HSTP has replaced Health Pooled Fund and establishes a nationwide health service delivery platform led by the Ministry of Health in partnership with the World Bank and other donor partners.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and UN children’s fund UNICEF will support the implementation of health service delivery and strengthen the health system as managing organizations.

Dr. Pasquale said the project will bring healthcare services closer to the people and provide funding to more than 900 Bomas and transform the current health situation into a harmonized and coordinated government-led system.

“The health sector transformation project was meant to bring the multiple donors who used to fund the health system in the country to put their funds into one bucket and support the health system for efficiency and also for cost effectiveness.”

“So, this health sector transformation project will support up to a total of 1,158 facilities, including county hospitals, state hospitals and also teaching hospitals. It also supports over 900 Bomas, so it supports the Boma health initiative.”

In September, the US government announced a $30-million-dollar contribution over three years to the Health Sector Transformation Project.

South Sudan continues to suffer some of the worst maternal and child health indicators globally, according to reports. In 2020, more than 1,200 women died per 100,000 live births and one child in ten died before the age of five.

