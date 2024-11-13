Expert urges oil firms to prevent crude chemicals from washing into floodwater

An environmentalist has called on the government and oil companies to ensure that communities living in Unity State and other oil-producing areas are protected from catastrophic pollution by isolating crude wastes from floodwater and rivers.



Thomas Gatdel Malou – a Masters student of Environmental Science at the University of Nairobi – was reacting to a newly published BBC investigation which found that four years of flooding in Unity State has worsened oil pollution.

The documentary titled ‘Dying of thirst’ as climate-driven floods mix with oil‘ found that crude chemicals from flooded oil wells have spilt into water sources from people and animals get drinking water.

The situation has killed more than 100,000 cattle, leading to the displacement of over 700,000 people and has been blamed for widespread and irreparable birth defects, the investigation finds.

Meanwhile, Gatdel has suggested the construction of more water channels and dykes to separate crude oil wells from water for consumption.

“We have to ensure that we don’t actually pollute as we produce, and then we want to later restore the environment. What ought to be done is that as these oil companies are operating, they need clean the environment at the same time. It should not be that we operate and thereafter we cleanse.”

He further called on South Sudan to end dependence on fossil fuels including oil and transition to green economy to safeguard the health and wellbeing of its people.

“Since we are seeking a world of green energy, green economy, green production, and green consumption. All we need is that these oil companies, as much as they produce, they at the same time need to preserve and conserve and protect and clean the environment.”

The environmentalist called for the development of a fortress around petroleum chemicals and timely maintenance and repair of pipelines to reduce oil spill to the environment which could poison populations and create a disaster.

“Also, for us to have these lagoons to contain this bioremediation product, they have to be increased in terms of the depth, they have to be also given some banks that prevent the water from getting outside.”

“And also I have even added depth from water. So that the water from the channel can be constructed to make sure that the water from lagoons and the water from surface runoff does not come all together, or they don’t meet anywhere.”

Environmentalists say South Sudan experienced environmental damage, deforestation, soil and water contamination, and health issues in and around the oil-producing areas.

The civil war that started in 2013 – just two years after independence was seen to have prevented the proper management of the environment and the Ministry of Petroleum and oil companies came under increased criticism in the past over oil leakages.

Both local and international campaign groups have reported widespread environmental pollution, as chemicals from oil wells are said to have been washed to settlements by floodwaters, leaving animals and people affected.

Reports emerged of women giving birth to deformed babies and stillbirths, and were subsequently confirmed by indigenous community.

In 2015, German human rights and relief organization— Sign of Hope said the health of more than 180,000 people in northern Unity State was at risk due to drinking of water contaminated by the crude oil.

The study found that oil operations released 8.3 million tons of salt, 7.9 billion liters of well-drilling fluids including lead, nickel and cadmium, and 6 million liters of crude into South Sudan’s soil between 1999 and 2020.

The contaminants affected communities in the oil-producing regions severely, depriving them of their rights to clean water, health and life, according to the group.

In September, a South Sudan government official said oil companies operating in the country including outgoing subsidiary of the Malaysian oil and gas giant Petroliam Nasional Bhd should restore the environment after years of widespread degradation.

Petronas Carigali Nile Limited (PCNL), which had been operating in Unity State, announced in August 2024 that it was withdrawing from South Sudan as part of its long-term investment plan.

The energy firm said the decision was made following two years of divestment initiatives, which started on the same year that South Sudan launched an environmental audit on oil companies.

But Petronas’ departure after 24 years of operation in South Sudan has raised brows in Juba, as it came on the heels of the impending environmental audit report on oilfields.

In 2022, the Ministries of Petroleum and Environment launched an environmental audit where they contracted three companies to carry out the assessment. Four years later, the audit findings have not been published.

In May 2024, the Minister of Environment Josephine Napwon told parliament that the environmental audit report on the oilfields was almost complete, but that the contracted companies have withheld the findings due to non-payment of their dues by the government.

