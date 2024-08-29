R-TNLA summons CES and urban water authorities

The Transitional National Legislative Assembly has summoned Urban Water Corporation Authorities, Central Equatoria State Governor, and Juba City Mayor over the rising cost of water.

The motion was reached after MP Khalil Abdallah Adam, a Member of Parliament representing Raja County raised the concern on Wednesday.

He said the cost of water has risen to six thousand pounds per barrel.

The lawmaker observed that the water tankers with capacity of 30 drums refill at roughly 20,000 SSP and burn a litter of fuel which is sold at 7000 SSP.

But the return they get is seven times the cost of supplying water per tanker.

Khalil called for immediate motion to address the skyrocketing cost of water in the city.

Meanwhile, Gatkuoth Wat, an MP representing Jonglei State’s Ayod County blamed the water price hike on malpractices within the Urban Water Corporation.

Hon. Gatkuoth alleged that individuals within the corporation collect water for individuals instead of the government.

He called for the regulation of the prices of water in Juba.

Following similar concerns from other MPs, the house however resolved that Central Equatoria Governor, Minister of Water, the Urban Water Corporation authorities and the City Mayor be summoned before the August house to respond to the issues.

