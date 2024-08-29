29th August 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | Governance   |   R-TNLA summons CES and urban water authorities

R-TNLA summons CES and urban water authorities

Author: Sebit Patrick | Published: 1 hour ago

National parliament building, Juba South Sudan. | File photo.

The Transitional National Legislative Assembly has summoned Urban Water Corporation Authorities, Central Equatoria State Governor, and Juba City Mayor over the rising cost of water.

The motion was reached after MP Khalil Abdallah Adam, a Member of Parliament representing Raja County raised the concern on Wednesday.

He said the cost of water has risen to six thousand pounds per barrel.

The lawmaker observed that the water tankers with capacity of 30 drums refill at roughly 20,000 SSP and burn a litter of fuel which is sold at 7000 SSP.

But the return they get is seven times the cost of supplying water per tanker.

Khalil called for immediate motion to address the skyrocketing cost of water in the city.

Meanwhile, Gatkuoth Wat, an MP representing Jonglei State’s Ayod County blamed the water price hike on malpractices within the Urban Water Corporation.

Hon. Gatkuoth alleged that individuals within the corporation collect water for individuals instead of the government.

He called for the regulation of the prices of water in Juba.

Following similar concerns from other MPs, the house however resolved that Central Equatoria Governor, Minister of Water, the Urban Water Corporation authorities and the City Mayor be summoned before the August house to respond to the issues.

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 12:55:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
UNDP head announces 10,000 youth in skills training programs 1

UNDP head announces 10,000 youth in skills training programs

Published August 27, 2024

Juba, Terekeka to regulate movement of heavily armed cattle keepers 2

Juba, Terekeka to regulate movement of heavily armed cattle keepers

Published August 22, 2024

Greater Bahr el Ghazal moves toward lasting peace 3

Greater Bahr el Ghazal moves toward lasting peace

Published August 23, 2024

Two South Sudanese professionals die after brief illness 4

Two South Sudanese professionals die after brief illness

Published 16 hours ago

NilePet, Chinese firm sign MoU to build modern oil refinery in South Sudan 5

NilePet, Chinese firm sign MoU to build modern oil refinery in South Sudan

Published August 26, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

R-TNLA summons CES and urban water authorities

Published 1 hour ago

NBS, Chamber of Commerce launch 2024 National Quality Award

Published 15 hours ago

Parliament defers Wednesday’s deliberations on bills over limited copies

Published 15 hours ago

President Kiir commends Tumaini delegates in Nairobi

Published 16 hours ago

Four killed, three injured in clash over Baidit fishing ground

Published 16 hours ago

Calm returns to Nasir County after SSPDF-SPLM-IO talks – Commissioner

Published 16 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
29th August 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.