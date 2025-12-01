Nasir Case: Witness testifies on force movements and defendants’ role in flag burning

In its 27th session, the special court heard prosecution testimony including allegations of the flag burning in the Nasir case against Dr. Riek Machar and seven others.

The session focused on the witness’s testimony regarding the movement of forces and the role of security bodies under the peace agreement.

The defence questioned the witness about whether the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC) and the Ceasefire & Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring & Verification Mechanism (CTSAMVM) were responsible for monitoring security arrangements. The prosecution objected, and the court asked the defence to modify the question.

The witness said the military committee tasked with investigating the case was responsible for force movements. He added that RJMEC could be informed for logistical or administrative reasons but was not responsible for decisions on the ground.

The defence asked whether CTSAMVM was informed about the movement of forces in Nasir. The witness replied he did not recall, as such matters were outside the military committee’s work.

On reports of skirmishes, the witness said minor clashes occurred between the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) and the White Army, led by opposition leaders, and were reported to the head of security in Nasir. He added that there were no reports involving CTSAMVM.

The defence questioned the witness about the third defendant’s actions, including spreading negative propaganda and mobilizing young people, and whether he called for taking up arms. The witness said the politician made negative statements but did not directly call for violence.

The witness also said the White Army and opposition forces attacked riverine military vessels because they were impatient with administrative solutions. He denied claims that low water levels caused the vessels’ failure to reach the port.

On a security meeting held by Dr. Machar via telephone, the witness said the investigation committee had not yet been formed at the time and could not retrieve the call details. Regarding secret reports on plans to attack Nasir, the witness said security agencies gather information and submit it to higher authorities for action.

The witness confirmed that Lieutenant General Gabriel Duop Lam failed to inform the administration about sabotage plans. He also said the video presented as evidence, while not related to Nasir, depicted the mobilization of the four Nuer groups.

Regarding the burning of the South Sudanese and police flags, the witness said the two defendants present were accused of complicity and leading the attack. He said witnesses confirmed the actions.

The defence asked about eight men who carried General David Majur on a stretcher. The witness said they were members of the People’s Army and that the investigation proved eight opposition members handed Majur over to his killers. He added that the committee had not investigated the deaths of seven of the men, but the opposition forces were responsible.

The court adjourned the session until Friday, December 5th, to continue hearing the witness.