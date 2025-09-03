3rd September 2025

Finance Deputy Minister calls for tax reform, accountability

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 8 hours ago

Hon. Yien Gach, Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning, speaks at a reception for the newly appointed Deputy Commissioner General of the South Sudan Revenue Authority on Wednesday, September 3, 2025. (Credit: Darlington Moses/Eye Radio)

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) —The Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning has urged the South Sudan Revenue Authority to strengthen tax collection and ensure full accountability.

Hon Yien Gach made the remarks at the reception for the newly appointed Deputy Commissioner General of the South Sudan Revenue Authority on Wednesday, September 3, 2025.

Gach said that efficient and transparent revenue collection is essential for the country’s economy, peace, and long-term development.

He emphasized the need to expand the tax base, reduce leakages, and adopt modern technology to improve transparency.

Gach also called for the strict enforcement of tax laws and the elimination of corruption, stating that this will build trust between taxpayers and the government.

“Compliance is not just a legal duty; it is a civic responsibility,” Gach said. “We must work tirelessly to build trust between taxpayers and the government. Citizens and businesses need to see that the taxes they pay are used responsibly and for the common good.”

Gach warned against arbitrary tax exemptions, arguing that only essential imports like road construction machinery should qualify.

He criticized unregulated tax collection, urging that all payments be made directly to banks to prevent misuse.

The Deputy Minister concluded by stating that staff who perform well should be rewarded, while those involved in malpractice must face punishment.

