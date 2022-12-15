MPs summon 3 ministers, governor over Upper Nile violence

The national legislature is set to summon the Ministers of Defense, Interior, and National Security, as well as the governor of Upper Nile over insecurity in the state.

The move came after SPLM Chief Whip raised concern over the recent killing and displacement of civilians in Fashoda County.

Honorable Rebecca Joshua Okwaci alleged that the attack on Aburoc displaced person camp was carried out by the “White Army” militia group.

In response to her motion, the lawmakers condemned the violence.

They resolved that the Minister of Defense, Angelina Teny, the Minister of Interior Mahmud Solomon, and the National Security Minister Obuto Mamur Mete be summoned to explain the insecurity.

The governor of Upper Nile state, Obudhok Anyang Kur is also expected to appear before the august house.

John Agany who doubles as the spokesperson of the national assembly and the head of the Information and Communication Committee explains…

“As the motion has been raised, and those people concerned with the security they should come when the motion sees light, and then we will call them,” said Agany.

“The minister of defense, the minister of interior, and the minister of security plus the Governor and other people concerned will be called in to answer some questions from Honorable members,

“My message is that our government should take care of the security and it should not allow the civilians to be killed by the militias.”