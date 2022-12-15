Malakal Bishop calls for peace, end to violence in Upper Nile

The Bishop of Malakal Catholic Diocese has called for peace and urged fighting groups to end the conflict in the Upper Nile state.



Bishop Stephen Nyodho called on fighting groups to unconditionally cease hostilities in the region.

He has also condemned the killing and displacement of civilians.

Bishop Stephen says communities of the Upper Nile region are now paying the unnecessary price for the heinous crimes committed there.

The religious leader appealed to people of Upper Nile to work for peace and reconciliation for security to prevail in the region.

“My humble advice to the fighting groups is to unconditionally cease from violence, you’re all brothers and sisters,” Bishop Stephen said during an exclusive interview with Eye Radio.

“One day you’re fighting as one body to liberate this country, therefore as your spiritual leader. I sincerely call upon you to listen to the voices of your conclusions and see the suffering of your people,

“All the communities in the former greater Upper Nile are paying the unnecessary price of a crime that they never committed. I call upon you sons and daughters of greater Upper Nile to come together and see the common good and the interest of the region,

“Let’s work for peace, let’s work for reconciliation, let’s see the brighter future of the country, of our sons and daughters.”

Last week, Pope Francis appealed for continuous prayers for South Sudan, to end the armed conflict in Upper Nile State.

The Pope’s appeal came after UN agencies warned of the worsening humanitarian situation caused by the violence that has displaced tens of thousands since August.

According to a UN report, at least 20,000 people have since August been forced to flee for their lives after the conflict raged.

At least 3,000 people have already fled to neighboring Sudan.

