Mothers reunite with children after forced repatriation from Sudan

More than 20 South Sudanese children who were separated from their mothers in Sudan’s Senar town early this month have been reunited with their families in Upper Nile state, a national lawmaker says .

Early this month, at least thirteen women left behind more than 20 children after they were allegedly forcefully repatriated to South Sudan by authorities in Sudan.

The women, according to Fadwa Chway, an MP from Renk County of Upper Nile State, had fled to Madani from Khartoum following the onset of the Sudan’s conflict.

When the fighting spread to Madani, they fled to Senar from where they were forcefully picked and dropped off to South Sudan, leaving behind their children.

MP Chway said the children were recovered on Friday after series of communication between Juba and the Sudanese authorities.

” Those children were recovered on Friday 17 May.

‘This happened after the Upper Nile State government communicated through the official channel and our national government picked it up and communicated with the Sudan government through the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation when the deputy head of Sudan sovereign council was in Juba here,

“Those children have been handover to the South Sudan government through the department of the military intelligence division one in Renk town headed by the Bridger general Peter el Masri,” he said.

The lawmaker also said another 75 South Sudanese of different ages were repatriated along with the children from Sudan’s Senar state.

“He (Gen El Masri) brought them with other 75 people. Among the 20 children, three of them are at the ages of three, six and seven years and the other seventeen with different ages.



