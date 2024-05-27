Nimule border clearing agents resume work

Clearing Agents at Nimule border point say they resumed their work at the weekend after the authorities promised to address their concerns through dialogue.

The move come four days after the clearing Agents stopped work in protest over the increment of license renewal fees imposed by the commissioner for the Customs Division from 350,000SSP to 7,000 US dollars.

On Wednesday Mr. Silas Majok, who is the Secretary General of Nimule Clearing Agent and Freight Forwarders Association said they have laid down their tools after the Commissioner for Customs Division failed to meet their demand.

He said the unexpected increment of fees burdens the companies, especially small and medium-sized businesses, risking widespread job losses which may negatively affect the economy.

But on (Monday) , Mr Majok said that all clearing agents resumed their work after the relevant authorities agreed to allowed the company with expired operation license until 30th of this month while they discussing the issue of license renewal fees.

“They old us that we should resume work as the dialogue continue between the clearance agents and also custom division. So yes, we have resumed work on Friday as we have some understanding with revenue authority’s especially Custom division,” confirmed Majok

“I have no idea if the fees will be canceled or maintained at 7000 , but the leadership will be meeting with the custom division today and have a discussion regarding to fees,” he added.



Last month, the Customs Division of the South Sudan Revenue Authority issued varying new fee requirements for all clearing agents at the borders and airports.

The statement also indicates that new clearing firms applying for licenses must pay up to 10,000 dollars at the Nimule border town.

Others are $3,000 for renewal and $4000 for new applicants at Juba International Airport,

In other border areas in the states, different sums between 1500 and 3000 have been stipulated for the renewal of licenses and new applications.

