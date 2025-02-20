MoH, UNFPA sign $490,000 work plan to improve reproductive health

The Ministry of Health and UN Population Fund (UNFPA) have signed an annual work plan amounting to 490,000 US dollars to support reproductive health and fight gender-based violence in South Sudan.

Dr. Harriet Pasquale Akello, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Health, told Eye Radio on Tuesday that the work plan prioritizes reducing maternal mortality and strengthening capacity-building efforts.

The funding will support ten health training institutes, including the Juba College of Physicians and Surgeons at Juba Teaching Hospital.

She added that GBV-related activities will focus on integrating services into primary healthcare and hospitals.

“The main objectives of the work plan is to support the areas of reproductive health because one of the main issues we have in South Sudan is the high mortality rate,” Dr. Akello said.

“So, one of the focus areas is to implement activities that will reduce maternal mortality rate. And secondly, this fund will also be used to support capacity building activities. There are also some activities to be supported related to gender-based violence.”

South Sudan has some of the worst health indicators in the world, with many reproductive health issues, including high maternal mortality, low contraceptive use and limited access to services.

According to the latest figures, the country’s maternal mortality ratio is estimated at 789 deaths per 100,000 live births, child mortality rate at 93 per 1,000 live births, and infant mortality rate at 60 per 1,000 live births.

According to Health Pooled Fund, access to healthcare service remains a challenge for many communities in South Sudan, and even reaching a health facility does not guarantee access to appropriate care.

