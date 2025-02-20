20th February 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | News   |   MoH, UNFPA sign $490,000 work plan to improve reproductive health

MoH, UNFPA sign $490,000 work plan to improve reproductive health

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 7 hours ago

Ministry of Health Undersecretary Dr. Harriet Pasquale speaks on Eye Radio's Dawn Show. November 13, 2024. (Photo: Awan Moses/Eye Radio).

The Ministry of Health and UN Population Fund (UNFPA) have signed an annual work plan amounting to 490,000 US dollars to support reproductive health and fight gender-based violence in South Sudan.

Dr. Harriet Pasquale Akello, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Health, told Eye Radio on Tuesday that the work plan prioritizes reducing maternal mortality and strengthening capacity-building efforts.

The funding will support ten health training institutes, including the Juba College of Physicians and Surgeons at Juba Teaching Hospital.

She added that GBV-related activities will focus on integrating services into primary healthcare and hospitals.

“The main objectives of the work plan is to support the areas of reproductive health because one of the main issues we have in South Sudan is the high mortality rate,” Dr. Akello said.

“So, one of the focus areas is to implement activities that will reduce maternal mortality rate. And secondly, this fund will also be used to support capacity building activities. There are also some activities to be supported related to gender-based violence.”

South Sudan has some of the worst health indicators in the world, with many reproductive health issues, including high maternal mortality, low contraceptive use and limited access to services.

According to the latest figures, the country’s maternal mortality ratio is estimated at 789 deaths per 100,000 live births, child mortality rate at 93 per 1,000 live births, and infant mortality rate at 60 per 1,000 live births.

According to Health Pooled Fund, access to healthcare service remains a challenge for many communities in South Sudan, and even reaching a health facility does not guarantee access to appropriate care.

 

Currently on air

19:30:00 - 20:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SSMS issues heat stress warning in parts of South Sudan 1

SSMS issues heat stress warning in parts of South Sudan

Published February 19, 2025

Futuyo is safe at military base after leaving Yambio – SPLA-IO 2

Futuyo is safe at military base after leaving Yambio – SPLA-IO

Published February 14, 2025

South Sudan faces extreme weather, rainfall variations, and heatwaves from March to May – IGAD forecasts 3

South Sudan faces extreme weather, rainfall variations, and heatwaves from March to May – IGAD forecasts

Published February 14, 2025

Sudan’s RSF, allies to announce parallel govt in controlled areas 4

Sudan’s RSF, allies to announce parallel govt in controlled areas

Published February 18, 2025

Afreximbank reportedly sues South Sudan for ‘defaulting’ on $657M debt 5

Afreximbank reportedly sues South Sudan for ‘defaulting’ on $657M debt

Published February 14, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Minister Hussein Abdelbagi dismissed by his SSPM party

Published 2 hours ago

South Sudan citizens exhausted, partners out of patience over extensions: U.S. envoy

Published 3 hours ago

NBS says ready to conduct population census, warns of time limit

Published 3 hours ago

Dozens survive in bus-truck collision at Juba-Nimule road

Published 4 hours ago

NTC outlines workplan to complete security arrangement in 9 months

Published 5 hours ago

OPINION: 54 months in South Sudan: My parting reflections of the over 4 years as RJMEC chairperson

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th February 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.